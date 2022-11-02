Kemp’s Secret Weapon in Georgia Race Against Abrams: $5 Billion in Covid Funds

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has a financial secret weapon in his rematch with Stacey Abrams: control of nearly $5 billion in Covid stimulus money sent to the state by Democrats in Washington. As the closely watched race comes down to the wire, Kemp has been doling out that money with maximum publicity across Georgia while blasting the fiscal profligacy of President Joe Biden and the congressional Democrats who provided it.

The money has funded tax breaks and refunds, rural broadband and urban sidewalks, small businesses and arts organizations, water and sewer projects, police, housing, cash outlays for the state’s poorest and property tax relief for its richest.

Governors have until the end of next year to spend their share of the $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan money. Kemp has spent almost all of Georgia’s in his re-election campaign year.

Of the $4.9 billion in federal dollars Georgia received, roughly $150 million is left.

“He’s been dealt a very good hand,” said Charles Bullock, a political science professor at the University of Georgia. “And he’s playing it.”

The Kemp campaign didn’t respond to a request for comment.

Like many Republican governors, Kemp had nothing good to say about the American Rescue Plan when Congress passed it last year. His use of it this year is setting political opponents’ teeth on edge.

“While Kemp blasts Biden, he’s quick to spend the funds provided by the President’s efforts and brag about the projects on the campaign trail -- hypocrisy at its finest,” Georgia Democratic Party spokesman Max Flugrath said in an email.

“Election year vote-buying schemes,” is how Abrams campaign spokesman Alex Floyd put it, after Kemp announced that Georgians who receive Medicaid, food stamps or welfare benefits would all get $350 pre-paid debit cards.

Election Santa

The American Rescue Plan not only gave Kemp cash to spread around at his discretion, but it also supported Georgia’s already healthy budget, giving the governor more opportunity to play election-year Santa Claus, or, as one Kemp release put it, help Georgians weather inflation “due to irresponsible policies and spending from Democrats in Washington D.C.”

Of course, Kemp isn’t the only Republican governor who doled out federal stimulus dollars while criticizing the Democrats in Washington who provided them.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, for instance, is famous for it. He gave residents a 25-cent-per-gallon gas tax break; $1,000 bonus checks to firefighters to combat “Bidenflation” and $400 million in rural broadband, among other grants, without mentioning that the money was coming from the American Rescue Plan he routinely demonizes. He attributed the giveaways to his own stewardship of Florida’s economy and called himself “DeSantis Claus.”

Democrats gave out the money, too, but made its origins clear. Press releases about the allocations from Illinois Democrat J.D. Pritzker, who like Kemp and DeSantis is also running for re-election this year, credited the Biden administration.

Giving Refunds

Kemp’s largesse began during his primary battle with former US Senator David Perdue, who was drafted to challenge the governor by former President Donald Trump.

Kemp announced a tax refund for all, with checks hitting mailboxes and bank accounts just as early voting began. A more than $400 million outlay followed within days for small business, arts groups, hotels and social service organizations. Kemp beat Perdue with 74% of the vote and moved on to face Abrams in the Nov. 8 general election.

Abrams doesn’t disagree with all of Kemp’s choices for the spending. She favored the tax refund and Kemp’s suspension of the gas tax in March, although she argued that the latter should have stayed frozen for the rest of the year. (Instead, Kemp extended it monthly while swiping at Washington about inflation, in what became a staple of local news reports.)

In July, Abrams campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo wrote a memo identifying media coverage of Kemp’s giveaways as a top obstacle that the campaign needed to combat with paid advertising -- one of the reasons Abrams needed to raise as much money as she did.

The difficulties of challenging a sitting governor “are intensified by his unprecedented access to Democrat-supported federal funds to distribute across the economy and his ability to secure free earned media at proportionally higher levels,” Groh-Wargo wrote, warning that more Kemp giveaway press conferences would soon come.

And come they did, especially during a remarkable sprint in August.

‘Found Money’

Kemp announced a second $1 billion tax rebate to Georgians; $1 billion to local governments to reduce property taxes; hundreds of millions for rural broadband; $1.2 billion in pre-paid debit cards to the poor; $100 million in grants to police departments; $625 million to address homelessness; and $250 million to improve parks, recreation facilities, sidewalks and access to healthy food in neighborhoods across Georgia.

“Everybody got a check from the governor this year,” UGA’s Bullock said. “It was found money. What’s not to like?”

For Democrats, a final insult came in September, after a hospital in downtown Atlanta announced its closing.

The Atlanta Medical Center is one of two Atlanta hospitals that are both Level 1 trauma centers and provide care for low-income, uninsured and underinsured residents. Its closing was widely seen as a disaster.

The crisis was tailor-made for Abrams, who has made expanding Medicaid in the state a top campaign issue. She blasted Kemp, saying the closing was fallout from his refusal to expand the insurance program for the poor.

Days later, Kemp held a press conference to announce that he would give $130 million to help the surviving Atlanta safety net hospital system expand.

The money came from the American Rescue Plan.

