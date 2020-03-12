ECB policy makers resisted investor pressure to reduce borrowing costs further below zero, but they promised to buy more bonds, and also enhanced a loan program with terms that effectively amount to a targeted interest-rate cut for banks that use it to pump money into the economy.

Economists were divided on the overall effectiveness of the package, with some describing it as underwhelming while others being impressed. Erik Nielsen, group chief economist at UniCredit, said that it was “pretty good” and offered enormous liquidity on “amazingly attractive terms.” By contrast, Roberto Perli at Cornerstone Macro said that the stimulus was “not entirely weak, but was not overwhelming either.”

Overshadowing the presentation of the package was Lagarde’s observation that “we are not here to close spreads,” a declaration met with alarm by investors focused on Italy, the economy suffering the region’s worst outbreak of the virus. Nielsen said that it “was not a good statement.”

“I don’t understand why she said that,” he told Bloomberg Television. “As the head of the ECB, she should be very concerned about spreads, because spreads prevent the ECB from having a proper transmission mechanism.”

Lagarde backpedaled a bit in an interview with CNBC, saying that the ECB is mindful of fragmentation risks and its tools will be completely available to Italy.

A centerpiece of Lagarde’s earlier message was to urge governments to form “an ambitious and coordinated fiscal policy response” to match the ECB’s new injection of liquidity. She called for “decisive and determined” action by finance ministers as soon as Monday, when they meet.

That followed her private warning to European leaders on Tuesday that without appropriate action, the outbreak threatens to create conditions similar to the 2008 crisis.

The dramatic escalation in the ECB’s own response after weeks of monitoring the worsening outbreak arrived in parallel with news of a loosening in Germany’s reluctant stance toward fiscal easing, though still laced with caution. One day earlier, the U.K. had delivered a coordinated package including an emergency interest-rate cut, complementing a 30 billion-pound ($38 billion) budget stimulus.

“Together with the substantial monetary policy stimulus already in place, these measures will support liquidity and funding conditions for households, businesses and banks and will help to preserve the smooth provision of credit to the real economy,” Lagarde told reporters in Frankfurt.

The ECB’s move reflects mounting concern as the disease disrupts tourism, business travel and global supply chains, giving Lagarde a major test just over four months into the job.

European stocks extended a slump in the hours after the announcement, with the Stoxx Europe 50 Index down 12% as of 5:22 p.m. in Frankfurt. The euro fluctuated between gains and losses before falling 1.8% against the dollar. Italian bonds plunged, with 10-year yields up 54 basis points.

Questioned during her press conference on the market reaction, Lagarde said it takes time for such decisions to be analyzed and appreciated.

Describing the euro-zone economy, Lagarde said that data already signal a considerably worse outlook, and that the virus had “heightened market volatility.” She unveiled new forecasts which showed projections that were “notably” lower for 2020.

Where Lagarde defied market expectations on Thursday was in keeping the deposit interest rate at minus 0.5%, staving off pressure for a cut deeper below zero. With negative interest rates hurting banks and irking some voters in northern European countries, the arguments in favor of shunning such a move were clearly persuasive.

The TLTRO measure has possibly created a dual-rate regime through the back door, by allowing the rate offered on the program -- which would be used by banks to lend into the real economy -- to fall by as much as a quarter-point below the deposit rate, which is already half a point below zero.

The ECB’s measures announced on Thursday also open a new dimension to the central bank’s crisis toolkit by marrying liquidity provision intended to channel money to small and medium-sized enterprises with an easing of capital demands, also aimed at encouraging banks to lend.

The increase in quantitative easing will pump liquidity into the financial system, and the ECB signaled that purchases could be skewed toward corporate debt “support favorable financing conditions for the real economy in times of heightened uncertainty.”

“It looks actually quite promising,” said Anatoli Annenkov, senior economist at Societe Generale SA. “They are clearly sending a signal that liquidity should not be an issue. On that level it’s a positive, and I’m maybe surprised a little bit that the market reaction is so poor.”

Lagarde’s call for “governments and all other policy institutions to take timely and targeted actions” has yet to be heeded throughout Europe. While indebted Italy has added stimulus, Germany in particular has been reticent.

Still, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Wednesday that the government will do whatever is needed to limit the impact of the virus. The administration is prepared to abandon its long-standing balanced-budget policy, according to people with direct knowledge of its economic policy.

What Bloomberg’s Economists Say...

“We expected Christine Lagarde to heed calls for stimulus and the European Central Bank president did not disappoint. Much more favorable conditions on TLTRO-III will support lending and offer some support to businesses in Europe disrupted by the coronavirus outbreak, though governments will still need to do their part.”

--By Maeva Cousin, David Powell and Jamie Rush

Click here for the full report

