Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy have been directly involved in the negotiations, raising prospects for a package that can quickly pass the House and Senate.

Leaders plan to attach the pandemic relief plan to a $1.4 trillion bill that would fund the federal government through the end of the fiscal year on Sept. 30. That legislation has to pass by Friday to avert a partial government shutdown unless another temporary stopap bill can be employed.

The potential deal follows nine months of fruitless negotiations as the U.S. economy suffers under pandemic-related lockdowns. Some 7.8 million Americans have fallen into poverty since June as benefits from the prior virus relief package lapsed, according to an analysis of ongoing Census data by economists at the University of Chicago and University of Notre Dame.

The 2.4 percentage point rise in the estimated U.S. poverty rate through November is nearly double the largest annual increase since the 1960s, the economists said. The increase in poverty has been sharpest in states with more limited unemployment insurance benefits.

Hoyer Hopes for Thursday Deal For Swift House Vote (9:16 a.m.)

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer emphasized the urgency for a deal on Covid-19 relief and government funding on Thursday to put on the House floor as soon as possible.

“We need to get to an agreement,” Hoyer said Thursday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” “I’m hopeful, and I talked to the speaker this morning and she thinks we’re making real progress.”

The Maryland Democrat described the need for nutritional assistance and said that was one of the provisions holding up the deal.

“It is long past the time we need to act,” Hoyer said. “Hopefully we will get to an agreement today, put it on the floor, pass it and give some relief in this crisis that our families, our businesses our individuals are facing.”

Kaine Says Virus Aid Deal Almost Done (8:30 a.m.)

Democratic Senator Tim Kaine told MSNBC the agreement on a virus relief deal has basically been reached and legislative text is being put together now. He described the agreement as a good deal for a short period of time, with more needed in the new year.

In addition to the $600 payments for most individuals and supplemental unemployment insurance payments, the bill would extend benefits for gig workers and those who have exhausted 13 weeks of standard unemployment insurance benefits. States are planning to stop paying benefits in those programs after next week.

A few items held up the agreement on Wednesday, including a Democratic request to match 100% of Federal Emergency Management Agency payouts for the pandemic. Republicans are concerned the provision opens a back door to send $90 billion to state and local governments in the future.

With control of the Senate hinging on two Jan. 5 runoff races, McConnell told GOP senators on a private call Wednesday that passing the virus relief will help Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

Democrats would gain control of the Senate if both Republicans lose. McConnell told the lawmakers that their Democratic opponents, Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, have used the lack of a deal on aid, specifically on direct payments to individuals, in their campaign attacks.

Covid-Relief Plan Talks Down to Final Details (2:00 a.m.)

The principle negotiators on the deal for a pandemic relief bill said they continued to make progress as staff members hashed out details of legislation.

“We’re still close, and we’re going to get there,” McConnell said Wednesday night as he left the Capitol.

The House could move quickly toward a vote once the legislation is written. House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, a Maryland Democrat, said the goal was a vote on Thursday but that it could slip to Friday.

That would create a tight timeline for the Senate, and it’s possible final passage might not come until the weekend. Because the relief package is being tied to legislation to fund government operations, that means Congress might have to pass another stopgap to avert a partial government shutdown after midnight Friday, when the current funding runs out.

McConnell warned Republican senators in a private call that they should be prepared to work through the weekend, according to a person familiar with the conversation.

Pelosi spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted that Pelosi and Schumer had spoken with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday night and that they’d speak again Thursday morning. -- Erik Wasson

