Transport, Small Business Advance Biden Aid-Bill Components
The House Transportation and Infrastructure, Agriculture and Small Business committees late Wednesday advanced their components of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief proposal.
The Transportation panel voted 39-25 in favor of more than $40 billion in aid. The measures would provide $30 billion for transit, $8 billion for U.S. airports, $3 billion for aviation manufacturing jobs and $1.5 billion for Amtrak.
The Small Business Committee approved $50 billion in emergency pandemic aid for small businesses. “Surveys show that one in three small business owners will not survive the next few months without additional financial support,” the committee’s chair, Nydia Velázquez, a New York Democrat, said in a statement.
The Agriculture Committee approved by a vote of 25-23 a $16 billion measure focused on food purchases, nutrition aid, and supply chain assistance.
The House Energy and Commerce Committee on Thursday will consider $5 billion in assistance for utility payments for needy ratepayers. The provision would direct $4.5 billion for home energy help and $500 million for aid related to drinking water payments and wastewater expenses.
