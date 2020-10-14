The virus’s comeback in the U.S. has reached the vast majority of the country, with trends worsening in 46 states and the nation’s capital. India reported fewer than 70,000 cases for the fourth straight day, though daily infections are still higher than in the U.S.

Key Developments:

• Global Tracker: Cases pass 38.5 million; deaths top 1.09 million

• Covid’s deadly U.S. comeback widens, spreads to 46 states

• Who’s succeeding against the coronavirus and why: QuickTake

• Russia to miss Covid-19 vaccine goal amid production hurdles

• Energy demand will get a work-from-home boost this winter

• How do people catch Covid-19? Here’s what experts say: QuickTake

London Households Will Be Banned from Mixing (4:59 p.m. HK)

Londoners will be banned from mixing with other households indoors from this weekend as tighter coronavirus restrictions are imposed in an attempt to curb a rise in cases in the capital.

The change in the rules was briefed to London members of Parliament on Thursday morning and will formally be announced in the House of Commons by Health Secretary Matt Hancock later Thursday, according to two people familiar with the plans.

Indonesia Is Site of Southeast Asia’s Worst Outbreak (4:41 p.m. HK)

Indonesia overtook the Philippines in the number of coronavirus cases, becoming the country with the largest outbreak in Southeast Asia. Indonesia added 4,411 new cases in the 24 hours to midday Oct. 15, bringing the total to 349,160, according to the health ministry. The Philippines added 2,261 cases, for a total of 348,698.

Poland Reports Record Cases (4:34 p.m. HK)

The nation reported a record 8,099 new coronavirus cases, taking the total to 149,903. The death toll rose by 91 to 3,308, the Health Ministry said. The number of people hospitalized with the disease rose to 6,538 from 6,084 the previous day and up from 4,138 a week earlier.

Spain Pushes Back on German Concerns (4:03 p.m. HK)

The coronavirus is “under control” in Spain and German government concerns about the scale of Spain’s recession aren’t justified, Foreign Affairs Minister Arancha Gonzalez Laya said.

The government is focused on slowing the rate of infections while protecting the economy and tensions between the national administration and Madrid region are a consequence of the country’s decentralized system, Laya said in a Bloomberg Television interview Thursday.

Czechs Prepare to Turn Stadiums Into Hospitals (3:02 p.m. HK)

The country needs to start building alternative health-care facilities in places such as stadiums and spas as soon as this weekend to relieve hospitals facing the threat of being overrun with covid patients, Prime Minister Andrej Babis said.

“We don’t have time,” he said. “Our prognosis isn’t good and these numbers are catastrophic. We are really in an immense hurry.”

Pfizer, BioNTech Vaccine Trial Remains on Track (2:55 p.m. HK)

Side effects that have emerged in a large late-stage trial of a Covid-19 vaccine candidate from Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE are in line with those seen in smaller early studies, a positive sign for one of the front-runners in the race for a shot.

Singapore, Hong Kong Unveil Travel Bubble (2:50 p.m. HK)

Singapore and Hong Kong will create a travel bubble that exempts people from both cities from quarantine, an agreement that will re-open links between Asia’s two premier financial hubs.

Compulsory quarantine will be replaced by coronavirus testing, Singaporean Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said told reporters Thursday, and he hopes the bubble will start in “weeks.” Hong Kong’s commerce and economic development minister, Edward Yau, confirmed the pact, originally reported by the South China Morning Post, soon after.

Israel New Coronavirus Cases Slips Below 2,000 Target (2:40 p.m. HK)

New coronavirus cases confirmed in a single day slipped below 2,000, one of the targets cited by officials for easing lockdown restrictions. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with ministers on Thursday to discuss the possible reopening of preschools and some businesses next week. Some 1,994 new cases were diagnosed on Wednesday, bringing the total to 299,253, including 2,099 fatalities.

France Sets Paris Curfew as Europe Sees Record Infections (2 p.m. HK)

France imposed a curfew in Paris as Germany and Italy posted record increases in new infections, as Europe’s leaders intensified efforts to stem an unrelenting surge in coronavirus cases.

President Emmanuel Macron will confine residents of nine of the country’s biggest cities to their homes between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. for four weeks starting on Saturday.

Poland to Announce New Restrictions on Thursday (1:40 p.m. HK)

Poland is considering announcing a so-called red zone in the entire country, which would implement further restrictions on weddings and could mean limiting the number of people in stores among others, according to the Dziennik Gazeta Prawna newspaper.

Pakistan Warns of Restrictive Actions After Spike (1:14 p.m. HK)

Pakistan warned of “restrictive actions” because of a spike in coronavirus cases, the highest since August, which may hurt the economy that was showing signs of recovery.

“Time for all of us to take Covid sops seriously again,” Asad Umar, the minister for planning and special initiatives, said in a Twitter post Thursday, while referring to the standard operating procedures of keeping social distancing and wearing masks. The curbs will have “negative effects on people’s livelihoods,” he said without specifying.

India Adds 67,708 Cases (12:26 p.m. HK)

India reported 67,708 additional coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the nation’s total to 7.31 million. Infections have remained below 70,000 for four days in a row, though India is still reporting more daily cases than the U.S. and may surpass it as the world’s worst hit nation.

Sinovac May Start Philippine Vaccine Trials This Year (12:17 p.m. HK)

China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. may start Covid-19 vaccine trials in the Philippines before the end of the year, the chief of the Southeast Asian nation’s food and drug agency said.

Sinovac has passed the review of a vaccine experts panel to conduct Phase 3 clinical trials and is expected to submit as early as this week its application with the Philippines’ Food and Drug Administration, Eric Domingo, the agency’s director general, said in a virtual briefing Thursday.

Russia to Miss Covid-19 Vaccine Goal (12:04 p.m. HK)

Russia is going to miss its target of making 30 million doses of an experimental Covid-19 vaccine this year due to setbacks maintaining the serum’s stability while expanding production.

“The main task is to scale up production,” Industry Minister Denis Manturov said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “To have 30 million doses by year-end is impossible, it is nonsense.”

China Suspends Health Authority Head After Outbreak (11 a.m. HK)

China suspended Sui Zhenhua, head of municipal health commission in eastern Chinese city of Qingdao, from duty and started a probe into the official, according to a city government statement.

The probe came after a new cluster of coronavirus infections was reported in the city.

S.Korea Reports 110 New Cases; Total 24,988 (8:50 a.m. HK)

South Korea logged 110 more coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bringing total infections to 24,988, according to data from the Korea Centers for Disease Prevention and Control.

Japan-Made Covid Vaccine Won’t Be Ready Until 2022 (8:40 a.m. HK)

Japanese drugmakers don’t think they can roll out a possible coronavirus vaccine until 2022, NHK reported late Wednesday, citing remarks made by companies at an industry symposium.

London Set for Clampdown as U.K. Response Fragments (7:01 a.m. HK)

London is on course for an imminent tightening of coronavirus restrictions, as cases continue to rise in Britain and the country’s response fragments.

A change in the rules in the U.K. capital is likely in very short order, according to an official in London Mayor Sadiq Khan’s office. Khan and health leaders met Wednesday to discuss the potential move into stricter restrictions, which would ban two separate households from meeting indoors, the official said. London will soon hit an average of 100 cases per 100,000 people, the person said.

