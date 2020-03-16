The legislation, largely negotiated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, includes free virus testing, two weeks of paid sick leave, enhanced jobless benefits, increased food aid, and higher funding for Medicaid benefits. Trump has endorsed the bill and urged Congress to get it to his desk quickly.

The Senate is under tremendous pressure to get the measure to Trump within days. Yet complaints from a few GOP senators, along with the technical correction under consideration in the House, could hold it up. The fix is designed to help get more support from pro-business Republicans.

It’s unclear when the Senate will vote on the virus bill. The chamber is set to address a surveillance measure Monday, and it would take the permission of all 100 senators to move to the virus bill early in the week without going through a more lengthy procedure.

Mnuchin Maneuvers for Passage

Mnuchin said Sunday that the administration is trying to allay concerns about the legislation, which is aimed at blunting some of the economic impact for workers and families as the coronavirus outbreak spreads in the U.S. Senate Republicans invited Mnuchin to speak at their Tuesday lunch, according to a person familiar with the matter.

“We are hearing feedback that certain small businesses are concerned about the burden of this. We were very focused, we need to get the money to people quickly,” Mnuchin said on the “Fox News Sunday” program. “We don’t want them to have to deal with big bureaucracy.”

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, an ally of the president, criticized the paid sick leave provision in a statement Saturday and pushed for an alternative approach that would have states alter unemployment insurance programs to pay workers staying home because of the virus.

Republican Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas said on Fox Monday that he doesn’t expect the Senate to pass the House bill without changes.

“It doesn’t go far enough and it doesn’t go fast enough,” he said, adding he’s spoken to a lot of other senators who agree.

The measure is widely expected to clear in some form. Congressional leaders in both parties also are in the early stages of weighing other legislation aimed at boosting the broader economy and helping airlines and other industries.

Gohmert has leverage to hold things up because the House left Saturday for a week-long recess. House leaders in both parties would need unanimous agreement to clear the fix to avoid having all lawmakers return for a roll-call vote during the crisis.

Passing the House bill “without elected members being able to read it and then spending a weekend coming up with technical corrections that still to this minute have not been finalized, and expecting that to pass by unanimous consent with no elected officials here” is a problem, Gohmert said. “Unless you like dictatorships where unelected officials do everything.”

One-Man Logjam

House leaders are talking with Gohmert to resolve his concerns, according to a Republican aide. If they can’t end the logjam, it is still possible for the Senate to make the change and send it back to the House in a legislative game of ping pong. But then again, all House lawmakers -- including Gohmert -- would have to agree by voice vote or all House members would have to return to Washington to pass the amended bill.

On Monday morning, the House was almost entirely empty and Gohmert was one of the few lawmakers in the chamber, talking with an aide. His mere presence signaled that he would object if anyone tried to bring up the fix.

The Texas Republican spoke for half an hour with an aide, then left briefly and walked to the office of Senate Majority Whip John Thune for what he thought was a meeting. He left after being told the No. 2 GOP leader wasn’t there.

Gohmert said the bill that passed Saturday had a “major problem screwing over both workers and small business owners. It didn’t set out how the workers were going to be compensated.”

