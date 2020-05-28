Britain is set to unveil plans to pass some of the burden of supporting furloughed workers onto employers. The euro area inflation rate fell to the lowest level in four years, Italy’s economy shrank more than initially estimated and Renault said it plans to eliminate about 14,600 jobs.

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases top 5.8 million; deaths over 360,000

• Every single worker has Covid at one U.S. farm on eve of harvest

• In boom-and-bust San Francisco, pandemic brings grim new reality

• Canada’s Covid hot zone is even deadlier than Chicago or L.A.

• Merkel seizes her chance to revolutionize the German economy

• Life returns to London’s finance hub -- doused in disinfectant

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg's Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus. For a look back at this week's top stories from QuickTake, click here.

Pakistan Has Biggest Single-Day Rise (10:55 a.m. NY)

Pakistan’s new cases rose by 2,801 and deaths increased by 57 in the past 24 hours, its biggest single-day increase. The South Asian nation has more than 64,000 cases, the third-most in Asia after India and China.

Cases are expected to spike, Pakistan health minister Zafar Mirza said in a televised briefing. The number of tests with positive results has climbed above 20% in the past two days.

Pakistan eased its lockdown, opening shopping malls and neighboorhood shops before Eid festivities this week. The government has hinted at a return to a lockdown if cases spike.

De Blasio Declines to Give NYC Reopening Date (10:43 a.m. NY)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio again declined to give a specific date for the first phase of the city’s reopening, saying only that he expected it would be in the first two weeks of June. Speaking at his daily briefing Friday, the mayor said New York still needs to meet a set of metrics required by the state and city. He repeated his plan to announce the reopening without giving businesses any advance notice. New York City remains the only region of the state still under a lockdown order.

Vaccine Unlikely to Kickstart U.S. Economy: Survey (10:27 a.m. NY)

Investors think Moderna Inc.’s experimental Covid-19 inoculation wouldn’t be enough to unlock the economy, an Evercore ISI survey showed. The survey of over 100 investors -- more than half of whom specialize in health care -- found there’s a 43% probability that Moderna’s vaccine would be sufficient to set the U.S. economy aright, analyst Joshua Schimmer wrote in a note. Still, a majority expect the next update on mRNA-1273 will be positive and predicted emergency use authorization will be granted in the fourth quarter and regulatory approval in 2021.

Portugal Cases Rise Most in 3 Weeks (9:35 a.m. NY)

Portugal reported 350 new cases on Friday, the biggest daily increase in three weeks, with new infections mostly in the Lisbon region. Total cases stand at 31,946 after cases rose for five days. New deaths were 14, bringing the total to 1,383. New cases near Lisbon have come from some construction projects, some companies and certain neighborhoods, Director-General of Health Graca Freitas said Friday. Portugal started easing confinement measures on May 4 and plans to further loosen restrictions on June 1.

Norway, Denmark Ease Borders Limits (9:30 a.m. NY)

Denmark and Norway agreed to allow leisure travel between the Scandinavian nations after both oversaw mostly successful efforts, including a nationwide lockdown, to contain the pandemic. Denmark also is allowing tourists from Germany and Iceland, subject to some restrictions.

Sweden was left out of the plan, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the neighboring country was “in a different place” on the virus. Norway and Denmark have about 20,000 total cases while Sweden, which adopted a more lax approach against the virus, has reported almost 36,500 cases.

U.S. Consumer Spending Falls Most Ever (8:30 a.m. NY)

U.S. consumer spending plunged in April by the most on record after the pandemic halted purchases of all but the most essential goods and services.

Household outlays fell 13.6% from the prior month, the sharpest drop in Commerce Department records back to 1959. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 12.8% decline.

Austria to Lift Mask Requirement (8:20 a.m. NY)

Austria will lift the requirement to wear face masks in public places on June 15, keeping it only in public transportation, health-related sectors and for services that require close contact such as hairdressing, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

The country will also ease restrictions on restaurants including a limit of four guests allowed per table and an 11 p.m. curfew. Kurz warned that the coronavirus hasn’t been defeated yet and that social distancing and lockdown measures might still be required in response to local outbreaks.

Greece to Reopen Borders to Countries Including China (7:39 a.m. NY)

Greece will reopen its borders on June 15 to visitors from China and 28 other countries, as it becomes one of the first nations in Europe to attempt a revival of its key tourism sector. The list “is based on the epidemiological profile of the countries of origin,” the Athens-based Tourism Ministry said. It will gradually be expanded, adding more countries from July 1, according to an emailed statement.

Greece appeared to bring its coronavirus outbreak under control relatively quickly and has recorded 2,906 cases and 175 deaths out of a population of around 11 million people. The government now wants to reactivate the battered tourism sector, which accounts for about a fifth of gross domestic product. Greece’s economy is seen contracting in 2020 in a range from 5% to 10%.

Israel Signals Concern Over Rise in Cases (7:22 a.m. NY)

Israel’s Health Ministry warned the public that it should abide by social distancing practices after a “relatively unusual increase” in new coronavirus cases. The ministry reported 64 infections in the preceding 48 hours, according to a statement late Thursday, which bucked the declining trend over the past few weeks. The government has allowed most segments of the economy to reopen.

U.K. to Put More Onus on Employers in Furlough Plan (7:10 a.m. NY)

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to pass some of the burden of supporting furloughed workers onto their employers from August, according to a government official. In plans that will be unveiled on Friday, Sunak will ask employers pay 20% of workers’ wages, and cover their national insurance and staff pension costs from August, according to the official.

The announcement comes as the country begins to take steps away from the emergency programs designed to shepherd the economy through the coronavirus pandemic. The government currently is paying 80% of the wages for 8.4 million U.K. jobs and has been credited by the Bank of England with preventing a rapid spike in joblessness in the wake of shutdowns to control the virus.

The question is whether firms are ready to take on payroll costs again. If not, they could start firing workers, leading to a sharp spike in unemployment. Many are in a precarious financial position after weeks of doing little or no business.

Philippines Tweaks Virus Data Reporting After Spike (6:34 a.m. NY)

The Philippines will change how it’s reporting coronavirus infections a day after a record spike in daily cases. New infections will be differentiated from cases whose validation was delayed, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said. Friday’s virus count will be released later tonight, she said.

The record rise of 539 daily cases on Thursday “does not mean that the situation is worsening,” Vergeire said, adding that 109 of these were reported in the past three days. Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said restrictions in the capital region will be further eased from June 1, allowing the reopening of most businesses and transport including local flights.

Iran Cases Surge (6:15 a.m. NY)

Iran had its highest daily increase in new cases in almost two months, with 2,819 infections reported in 24 hours. The country added 50 more deaths, bringing the total to 146,668 infections and 7,677 fatalities. Earlier in the day, the health ministry said that the number of cases in three southern provinces were on the rise and just entering their peak.

Infection Rates Drop in Belgium and Germany (6 a.m. NY)

Belgian health authorities reported the 7-day average reproduction number, which reflects how fast the disease is spreading, declined to 0.73 in the seven days through May 28 from 0.86 in the prior week. Two-weekly tests on about 1,500 blood samples donated to the Red Cross by healthy volunteers showed that about 4.7% of the population has antibodies, a proportion virtually unchanged since mid-April.

Germany reported 672 new cases in the 24 hours through Friday morning, compared with 324 the previous day, bringing the total to 182,196. Fatalities increased by 42 to 8,470 and the daily death toll has remained below 100 for about two weeks. The reproduction factor fell to 0.61 on Thursday from 0.68, which means 10 infected people are estimated to infect an average of around six others.

