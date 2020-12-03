“Compromise is within reach. We know where we agree. We can do this,” the Kentucky Republican said on the Senate floor Thursday morning. “The solution to this impasse has been in plain sight for a long time now for anyone willing to see it,” he said, in comments suggesting no fundamental shift in his own stance.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday endorsed using a bipartisan $908 billion relief plan as a basis for new talks with Republicans. McConnell has pushed an alternative that’s along the lines of a previous bill of roughly $500 billion that Democrats blocked, calling it inadequate.

McConnell on Thursday he reiterated criticism of Democratic moves to include what he described as non-coronavirus related items.

‘Right Direction’

“It’s been heartening to see a few hopeful signs in the past few days,” he said. “After months of arbitrary attachment to sky-high dollar amounts,” there is now movement “in the right direction.”

Pelosi and Schumer had pushed for a $2.4 trillion Covid-19 relief plan before the election, and their shift on Wednesday prompted welcoming comments from Republicans as well as Democrats.

“We and others will offer improvements, but the need to act is immediate and we believe that with good-faith negotiations we could come to an agreement,” the two Democratic leaders said in a statement Wednesday.

Pelosi on Thursday said she was “optimistic” about making progress. “We’re hopeful,” she told reporters at the Capitol. Her spokesman, Drew Hammill, said she has no calls planned to touch base on stimulus with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who has been the Trump administration’s main negotiator.

Trump Reacts

President Donald Trump said also expressed optimism. “I believe they’re getting very close to a deal,” he told reporters at the White House, adding that he would “absolutely” support an agreement.

The state of the economy, the fast emergence of coronavirus vaccines, pressure from party moderates and President-elect Joe Biden’s election all likely influenced the move by Pelosi and Schumer, which was the first real break by either side from long-held positions.

The compromise plan would cover a shorter period of time than the leaders’ earlier proposal, providing aid through the winter, with Democrats hoping the Biden administration will propose another significant relief bill next year.

Congress has a short window to act this year. Covid-19 relief could be attached to a separate omnibus spending bill that lawmakers are hashing out to keep the federal government funded past Dec. 11. The U.S. government has been working under a stopgap measure since the fiscal year began on Oct. 1.

Omnibus Bill

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer and Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby spoke on that omnibus bill on Thursday. Hoyer said the goal is a spending deal by midnight Saturday, which Shelby said was a worthy objective but may not be achievable. Hoyer said he wants a House vote by Dec. 10.

Both parties expect Biden to propose a bigger tranche of spending once he takes office on Jan. 20, but another stimulus package in 2021 is hardly assured. Republicans will still control the Senate unless Democrats can pull off a longshot bid to win both Georgia Senate seats in a Jan. 5 runoff. Although there is a group of Republicans who would back more stimulus spending, there is also a faction that sees no need for any additional stimulus and McConnell would control the chamber’s agenda if he remains as majority leader.

It’s unclear how much pressure McConnell may face within his own caucus. Four GOP senators including Mitt Romney of Utah and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska worked with a cluster of Democrats on the $908 billion compromise bill, which could be introduced on Monday.

Mnuchin’s Pivot

House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy on Thursday said he continues to back the McConnell plan. “We can do this in a systematic way to help those who need it” by deploying unused funds left over from previous congressional action, he said on Fox News.

“I stand with Mitch McConnell and Mnuchin,” he said when asked about a $908 billion versus a $500 billion package. Mnuchin on Wednesday reiterated his call for a “targeted” package, even though he had offered Pelosi a deal of around $1.9 trillion before the election.

The $908 billion compromise has the backing of the Problem Solvers, a 50-strong group of House Democrats and Republicans that had made another attempt at bridging the divide before Election Day.

“We are confident we can continue to build on this momentum and get a deal done quickly,” Democrat Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Republican Tom Reed of New York, the co-heads of the group said in a statement.

McConnell’s plan offers little help for state and local authorities beyond assistance for education spending, while the Democrats have pressed for much more support. His package also has a more limited extension of pandemic-related unemployment benefits.

