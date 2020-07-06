Atlanta’s mayor said she tested positive for the virus, and Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro underwent another test after showing symptoms. Any vaccine would likely be limited in how long it can shield against infection, the top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci warned.

AD

Key Developments:

• Breaking: Victoria announces six-week Melbourne lockdown

• Global Tracker: Cases top 11.5 million; deaths exceed 537,000

AD

• Beijing just reported no cases. Here’s how it turned it around

• Support for Trump is declining in areas where the virus is spreading

• Fauci says vaccines likely to offer only ‘finite’ protection

• Hong Kong sentences two men to jail for breaching quarantine

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus.

Melbourne Faces Six-Week Lockdown (1:42 p.m.)

The state of Victoria announced a six-week lockdown across metropolitan Melbourne in a bid to quell the risk of a second wave of infections in Australia. State Premier Daniel Andrews said from midnight Wednesday, people must stay home except for work, essential services, medical treatment or school. He said “significant steps” had to be taken to suppress and contain the virus.

AD

AD

Philippines Eases Restrictions (1:30 p.m.)

The Philippines is further easing restrictions to allow non-essential travel to countries that permit it, as long as departing passengers have round-trip tickets, visas and health insurance. They will have to undergo quarantine upon return. Beauty salons in areas with the lowest quarantine level can also offer services including hair coloring.

German Cases Steady (1:24 p.m. HK)

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate remained below the key threshold of 1.0 and the numbers of new cases stayed much lower than at the height of the outbreak. Germany has reported nearly 200,000 confirmed infections and 9,022 deaths.

AD

Australia Central Bank Holds (1:02 p.m. HK)

The Reserve Bank of Australia kept rates unchanged and said the downturn has been less severe than earlier expected, though uncertainty about health issues and future economic strength is affecting consumption and business plans.

AD

Victoria Considers Four-Week Lockdown (11:20 a.m. HK)

Australia’s second-most populous state is considering a four-week statewide lockdown as it tries to crush a second of wave of cases, with new infections spiking by 191 overnight, the Australian newspaper reported, citing sources it didn’t identify. An announcement could come later Tuesday, it said.

Trump Dinner Plans (10:25 a.m. HK)

AD

A Wednesday night White House event that U.S. President Donald Trump is hosting for his Mexican counterpart will be the closest thing to a state dinner that can be organized during the outbreak. Business executives from both countries will attend the event, which will be held indoors with some social distancing measures in place, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Samsung Earnings Boost (9:18 a.m. HK)

AD

Samsung Electronics reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings, indicating that the tech industry is climbing back. While the pandemic has hurt the global economy, it has also accelerated a shift toward online activity such as video conferencing and entertainment streaming.

AD

South Korea reported 44 more Covid-19 cases, taking its total to 13,181.

No New Cases in Beijing (8:43 a.m. HK)

There were no new infections in China’s capital for the first time since an outbreak started in the city on June 11, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

China reported eight new cases for Monday, all of which were imported.

Brazil’s President Tested (8:20 a.m. HK)

Jair Bolsonaro underwent another Covid-19 test after showing virus symptoms. The Brazilian president had a light fever and could be seen coughing during a Thursday broadcast on his social networks.

AD

The presidential office said Bolosonaro was tested Monday night at a Brasilia hospital and that the results would be available Tuesday. The president is in good health, it said.

AD

Atlanta Mayor Tests Positive (6:04 a.m. HK)

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said she has tested positive for the virus.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she tweeted. “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Texas Infections Rise at Slower Pace (6 a.m. HK)

Texas virus cases rose 2.7% Monday, below the seven-day average of 4%, pushing total cases in the state above 200,000. Deaths increased less than 1% to 2,655.

Governor Greg Abbott has backtracked on his reopening plan after a surge in cases that’s begun to strain hospitals in large cities. Before the Fourth of July holiday, he closed bars and mandated masks for counties where there have been more than 20 cases. The moves have earned the governor criticism from conservative politicians in the state who think he’s going too far, and city and county governments in Houston and Dallas and Austin that want even stricter measures put in place, including the reinstatement of stay-at-home orders.

AD

AD

New Zealand to Limit Returning Citizens (5:48 p.m. NY)

New Zealand’s government will limit the number of citizens flying home with the national airline to reduce pressure on its overflowing quarantine facilities.

Bookings for seats on Air New Zealand flights “will be managed in the short term to ensure the government is able to safely place” arrivals into managed isolation or quarantine, Housing Minister Megan Woods said in a statement Tuesday. Air New Zealand said it has put a three-week hold on new bookings on international services into New Zealand following the government’s request.

South Africa Tops 200,000 Cases (5:40 p.m. NY)

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in South Africa surpassed 200,000. The milestone came just two weeks after the country breached the 100,000 mark, which was reached 116 days after the first case was diagnosed, health ministry data shows. More than 8,000 cases were reported for a sixth consecutive day on Monday, bringing the cumulative total to 205,721. About 47% of those have recovered while 3,310 have died.

AD

AD

Fauci Says Vaccine May Only Offer ‘Finite’ Protection (4:50 p.m. NY)

Any vaccine developed to ward off the novel coronavirus would likely be limited in how long it would shield against infection, said Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious-disease expert.

“You can assume that we’ll get protection at least to take us through this cycle,” Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said in an appearance on a live-streamed video conference hosted by the National Institutes of Health. Health officials are assuming a shot would offer a degree of protection, though it’s likely “going to be finite,” he said.

A shot to protect against Covid-19 won’t work like the measles vaccine, which lasts throughout a person’s lifetime, Fauci said. “We may need a boost to continue the protection, but right now we don’t know how long it lasts.”

AD

California Positivity Rate, Cases Jump (4:30 p.m. NY)

California Governor Gavin Newsom said 6.8% percent of people receiving coronavirus tests in his state have the disease, up 39% in the last two weeks. The state recorded 5,699 new infections Sunday and is averaging 7,876 new cases per day.

The most-populous state has experienced a sharp rise in cases as it reopens more of its economy, with numbers climbing quickly enough that Newsom last week halted indoor dining in 19 counties and closed the parking lots at many beaches in advance of the holiday weekend. California currently has 5,790 people hospitalized with Covid-19, a 50% increase over the last two weeks. Still, that represents just 8% of all available hospital beds in the state, Newsom said.

U.S. Cases Rise 2% (4 p.m. NY)

Coronavirus cases in the U.S. increased 2% as compared to the same time yesterday to 2.91 million, as of 3:32 p.m. New York time, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News. That topped the average daily increase of 1.8% over the past week. Deaths rose to 130,090.

• Florida reported 206,447 cases, up 3.2% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 5.1% in the previous seven days. Deaths reached 3,778, an increase of 1.3%.

• Arizona cases rose by 3,352 to 101,441, a 3.4% jump that was below the seven-day average of 4.1%, the state Department of Health Services reported Monday. There was one new death, bringing the toll to 1,810.

• Cases in North Carolina rose 4.3% to 74,775 while deaths rose 0.7% to 1,432,

Ireland Extends Travel Guidance (1:15 p.m. NY)

Ireland’s government extended its advice against non-essential international travel until at least July 20, Prime Minister Michael Martin said. The country hasn’t closed its borders but recommends people avoid traveling outside the island. That was expected to change after July 9, but was extended as other countries grapple with rising coronavirus cases. Martin also warned more pubs may not be allowed to reopen as scheduled if problems with social distancing at venues continue.

N.J. Transmission Rate Highest in 10 Weeks (1:11 p.m. NY)

New Jersey’s transmission rate jumped to 1.03 on Monday, the first time since mid-March that the state has seen a situation where each case is causing to least one other new infection. Governor Phil Murphy called the rise “an early warning sign” that the state must redouble its efforts to keep Covid-19 from returning.

Though the transmission rate was up, the state’s hospitalizations over the past 24 hours were at 861. At the peak, more than 8,000 patients were in New Jersey hospitals.

Arizona Infections Slow Gain (12:24 p.m. NY)

Arizona cases increased by 3,352 to a total of 101,441, a 3.4% jump that was below the seven-day average of 4.1%, the state Department of Health Services reported Monday. There was one new death, bringing the toll to 1,810.

According to the state, 61% of total cases involve people under 44 years old, following a national trend of infections hitting a younger demographic. “It’s important for Arizonans to understand that Covid-19 is widespread and circulating in our community, especially in our 20 to 44 year olds,” Cara Christ, director of the health services department, said in a statement.

Harvard Returning 40% of Students (11 a.m. NY)

Harvard plans to bring 40% of undergraduates to campus starting Sept. 2, including freshmen who will live in single bedrooms and be tested every three days. Students with need-based financial aid who don’t return to campus will get $5,000 per semester for home study. Dining services will transition between touchless pick-up and more traditional operations as the situation warrants, the school said.

Sophomores and juniors would likely not return to campus this year, and if only one group could return in the early 2021 semester, priority will be given to seniors.

Risk of HIV Drug Shortage (10 a.m. NY)

Some 73 countries have warned they’re at risk of having shortages of antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV because of the pandemic, the World Health Organization said. Twenty-four already have critically low stocks or disruptions, according to a survey.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com