“It’s important that banking is opened up to make low-interest loans to people who lost their businesses or people who closed their businesses during the pandemic,” Monreal, 61, said Wednesday. It will help “people who need a bank guarantee and need fresh money to do their activities in the country.”

Mexico’s recovery stalled in the second part of 2021 as the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador declined to inject any major spending to keep activity afloat. The country spent far less than its peers on fiscal stimulus to help prop up its economy, putting the burden of recovery on its business sector and citizens.

Mexico’s banking association chief Daniel Becker responded to the comments by saying he supported efforts to give more bank loans, but that a cap on interest rates would stifle competition. Monreal didn’t specify whether his proposal would put a limit on rates.

“I think it’s historically proven that establishing caps to rates doesn’t take you to the correct place and doesn’t generate incentives that people are aiming for,” Becker told Bloomberg Linea. Becker said he plans to discuss the proposal with Monreal.

Bank lending in Mexico as a percentage of gross domestic product is typically one of the lowest among the region’s larger economies and inflation is close to a 20-year high, reducing the purchasing power of Mexican families. Total performing consumer loans by the country’s banks are still about 4% below their pre-pandemic peak, according to Bloomberg data.

It’s not the first time the top senator for Morena, Mexico’s ruling party, has pushed for legislation seeking to impact the banking system. In 2019, Lopez Obrador quashed a bill put forward by Monreal that sought to end various fees levied on consumers. A controversial effort to force the central bank to buy excess dollars held by local banks was also halted last year.

Electricity Bill

Monreal also said he expects the lower house to vote by the end of April on the government’s controversial proposal to hand over majority control of Mexico’s electricity sector to a state utility. If it’s approved then, he plans to convene the senate for an extraordinary session soon after. The bill has faced pushback from crucial opposition lawmakers, who want the discussions to be delayed until at least September.

“We’re going to review it carefully once they send it to us, since we’re the part of congress tasked with reviewing it, and we’ll act with prudence, listening to all voices,” he said.

Read More: AMLO’s Power Bill Stalls as Mexico Lawmakers Demand Key Changes

Monreal is one of three top Morena politicians to have revealed intentions to run for the presidency in 2024, together with Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum and Foreign Affairs Minister Marcelo Ebrard. He appeared with 9% vote intention among Morena supporters in a El Universal/Buendia y Marquez poll last week, behind Sheinbaum and Ebrard, who got 31% and 25% support respectively.

During the interview, Monreal said he is still planning to run as a Morena presidential candidate. While he isn’t currently considering making a bid to get another party’s nomination, he declined to fully rule out that possibility.

