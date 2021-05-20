A similar bill was nixed a month earlier in Nevada. Selena Torres, a Democrat from Las Vegas, was inspired to introduce it after seeing laptop shortages in the high school where she teaches English. Even though a technician at her school is certified, Torres said, he’s unable to get sufficient parts to fix Chromebooks. Nevada has only two official Apple stores, which, Torres said, means many residents must drive long distances for cracked screens or busted devices. Within weeks of introducing her bill, Torres saw tech lobbyists she didn’t know wandering around the state building. They made similar arguments to those in Washington and Colorado. Nevada’s negotiations, however, were colored with a proposal from the governor, called “Innovation Zones,” to lure tech companies to the state by granting them powers of local governments.