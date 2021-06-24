“The pandemic put America’s past time on the bench and deeply strained already cash-strapped minor league teams,” said Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut. “Communities rely on minor league teams across the country for local jobs and small business vitality.”
Before the pandemic, minor league teams provided 3,300 full-time and nearly 32,000 part-time or seasonal jobs, according to the lawmakers pushing the bill. Unlike their major league counterparts, they couldn’t rely on TV advertising revenue to make up for lost ticket and concession sales during the pandemic. In November, a judge ruled that a group of minor league teams were not eligible for insurance payouts.
“Many of these teams are at risk of closing their doors if they don’t have additional assistance to make it through this crisis,” said Republican Representative David McKinley of West Virginia.
(Corrects state in last paragraph.)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.