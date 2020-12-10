Pelosi said the group of lawmakers from both parties who’ve offered a compromise proposal are making “great progress” in their talks, though they still haven’t found a solution on the issue of a liability shield for employers that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wants but that Democrats oppose.

Mnuchin has made his own proposal for a $916 billion relief plan and he said a “majority” of its provisions are the same as a $908 billion bipartisan plan. The Treasury chief’s plan includes $600 stimulus payments for individuals, and excludes $300 per week in supplemental unemployment benefits, two key differences with the alternative. It also has what he termed “robust” liability protections for employers.

Pelosi continues to say the best chances for a deal are bipartisan Senate talks where a handful of rank and file Republicans are open to just a pause in liability lawsuits instead of the changes McConnell wants. The Senate leader wants to defer to the White House offer, believing only the muscle of President Donald Trump, who hasn’t publicly weighed in, will sway most Republicans to back a trillion dollar aid package.

Congress has about a week to reach an agreement, write legislation and get it passed by the House and Senate. Adding to the urgency, deaths in the U.S. from Covid-19 surpassed 3,000 a day for the first time, and a report Thursday showed an unexpected surge in weekly jobless claims, suggesting that widening business shutdowns amid a surge in the spread of virus are spurring fresh job losses.

Competing Plans

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday that the bipartisan plan is ”the only game in town” because it has enough support to pass Congress. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, however, said that progress is being made on Mnuchin’s proposal and “with the movement I’m feeling on the other side there’s a good chance” for an agreement.

McConnell, speaking on the Senate floor Thursday, continued to accuse Democrats of holding a relief bill, including more aid to small businesses, “hostage.” And he reiterated that the liability shield is a critical need, though he’s offered to drop that in exchange for Democrats dropping their insistence on aid to state and local governments.

“Our Democratic colleagues want to pretend they’re bravely fighting big corporations but they’re really bullying small business owners and college presidents who have been pleading for these protections for months,” McConnell said.

Schumer rejected any tie between the liability shield and the aid for states and localities. He said the state and local assistance has bipartisan backing while a liability provision is a GOP-only demand.

“If you want PPP so small businesses don’t lay off people, why wouldn’t you want state and local aid so governments don’t lay off people?,” Schumer said. “They are the same people who need to feed their families, pay their rent, pay their mortgage and get on with life.”

The bipartisan group of lawmakers views the next day as crucial to getting liability issue solved. On the table are options of an enhanced pause in Covid lawsuits combined with a process for developing a liability standard in the future along with a proposal to put a liability standard in place now, according to a person familiar with the talks.

A deal for state and local government aid also is close, but there is debate over the formula to distribute aid based both on population and revenue loss.

The clock is ticking, with lawmakers working toward a year-end spending deal by Dec. 18 that could contain any final pandemic aid for the year -- a package many see as an important bridge before a renewed debate for further help after President-elect Joe Biden takes office in January.

History suggests that if a 2020 relief deal does get done, it is likely to come together rapidly and at the very last minute. Indeed, McCarthy said on CNBC Thursday, “I think next week will be the week we get it done.”

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said he is instructing members to return to the Capitol on Tuesday. “We’re just waiting to get an agreement that we can pass,” he said in an interview. “They don’t have an agreement today,”

A group of 32 House Republican members in a Dec. 9 letter called on the top four congressional leaders of the two chambers to “guarantee a vote will be held on an emergency relief bill” in the current session. Led by Tom Reed, a co-chief of the bipartisan Problem Solvers group, they said the $908 billion plan is the framework that’s capable of becoming law.

