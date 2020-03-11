Treasury had already started cutting its bill issuance ahead of the tax deadline, lowering the size of this week’s three- and six-month bill sales by $3 billion each.
Mnuchin said he supports extending the 2019 tax-filing deadline beyond April 15 to provide relief from economic disruption caused by the coronavirus outbreak, and he’ll recommend that step to President Donald Trump.
“We’re already working on funding that -- that shouldn’t be an issue since we would have been downsizing our Treasury bills programs,” Mnuchin said Wednesday to reporters on Capitol Hill.
Mnuchin said that the tax extension would apply to individuals and small- and medium-sized businesses.
“That will have the impact of putting $200 billion back into the economy and that will create a very big stimulus,” he said.
