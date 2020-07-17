A coalition of almost 150 groups sent a letter July 9 to legislative leaders calling for all PPP loans of less than $150,000 to automatically become grants, instead of requiring those owners to complete the complicated loan-forgiveness process -- saying it will save more than $7 billion and hours of paperwork.
The PPP allows loans of as much as $10 million that can become grants if borrowers spend most of the proceeds on payroll costs. Recipients apply to have loans forgiven, and must show they maintained headcount and salaries, or the amount forgiven is reduced.
Small-business advocates have complained that the application is too long and the process too complicated, especially for the smallest businesses.
