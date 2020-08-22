Australia’s virus epicenter, Victoria state, reported 208 new cases and 17 more Covid-19 deaths. New Zealand, where the virus has reemerged, reported three more infections -- two of them imported. China had 12 new cases.

More New Zealand Cases Emerge (9:27 a.m. HK)

New Zealand reported three new Covid-19 infections, a day before the government reviews its stance on the lockdown in the city of Auckland. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said this week that authorities will “stay the course” on the current strategy, and will consider information from the weekend in the next review.

Two of the new cases were imported, the health ministry said. New Zealand’s case total is now 1,324, as the country fights to quell a new outbreak following months of success containing the virus.

Vietnam Reports More Cases in Danang (9:23 a.m. HK)

Vietnam’s health ministry said late Saturday that the country had 5 more local cases and one death -- a 93-year-old man -- all in the coastal hotspot of Danang. Cases in the Southeast Asian country, once a model of containment in the region, now total 1,014. There have been 26 deaths.

South Korea Has Close to 400 New Cases (9:20 a.m. HK)

South Korea, which has been battling a new wave of the virus after seeing early success containing it, reported 397 new infections. That brings the country’s total to 17,399.

Mexico Has Thousands More Cases (8:38 a.m. HK)

Mexico reported 6,482 new infections, bringing the hard-hit country’s total to 556,216, according to data released by the Health Ministry. There were 644 more deaths.

The World Health Organization said this week that Mexico’s limited testing meant the pandemic was “clearly under-recognized,” and that Mexico was only performing about three tests per 100,000 people.

Read more on Mexico’s outbreak

Australia’s Queensland Finds Two Cases (8:31 a.m. HK)

The country’s Queensland state had two new virus cases the day after tightening restrictions due to an outbreak at a Brisbane youth detention center. Queensland’s case total stands at 1,105. Gatherings at homes and outdoors across the southeast of the state have been limited to 10 people, and 30 people across the rest of Queensland.

Meanwhile, New South Wales reported another 4 cases.

New Cases in Victoria State (8:05 a.m. HK)

Australia’s hotspot Victoria reported 208 new infections as lockdown in Melbourne continued. The state also had 17 more deaths, Victoria’s department of health and human services tweeted. The new figures came after Victoria reported 182 new cases on Saturday, the second straight day of infections under 200.

California Cases Slow (7:30 a.m. HK)

California added 6,556 new cases to 656,892, lower than the 14-day average of 7,936. The number of deaths rose by 167 to 11,988. The number of hospitalized patients and those in ICU continued to decline.

Georgia Deaths Pass 5,000 (6:43 a.m. HK)

Georgia exceeded 5,000 virus deaths on Saturday, the 10th state in the nation to do so. The Department of Public Health reported a total of 5,092 deaths and 252,222 cases.

Governor Brian Kemp has made headlines during the pandemic, reopening the state early and suing to prevent localities, including Atlanta, from passing mask mandates. He withdrew that suit earlier this month, though exempted enforcement or fines against private businesses.

Earlier this week, he defended his handling of the outbreak, noting that cases and hospitalizations have fallen in recent weeks.

Brazil Deaths Decline for Fourth Day (5:48 p.m. NY)

Virus-related deaths in Brazil increased by 892 in the latest 24-hour period to 114,250, an 0.8% rise that’s less than the 1% average over the previous two weeks. The Health Ministry also reported another 50,032 cases, bringing the total closer to 3.6 million — the second-highest total behind the U.S.

EU Trade Chief Pressured on Golf Outing (5:27 p.m. NY)

European Union Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan faced increasing pressure from the Irish government to explain why he attended a social event during the coronavirus pandemic, raising questions about his hold on the post.

Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin and Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkarspoke with Hogan on Saturday and “asked him to consider his position,” according to a government spokesperson. Hogan on Friday rejected calls to quit after he and about 80 others attended a function this week organized by the Irish parliament’s golf society.

While Hogan, the EU’s top trade negotiator, apologized for “any distress caused, he said he followed the government’s quarantine rules and had been assured that the event met Ireland’s pandemic guidelines.

Texas Deaths Slow (5:25 p.m. NY)

Texas reported 215 deaths from Covid-19 on Saturday, a four-day low, for a total of 11,266 fatalities, the Department of State Health Services said on its website. There have been 573,139 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the state.

IMHE Predicts 310,000 Deaths by December (2:47 p.m. NY)

Covid-19 deaths in the U.S. could reach almost 310,000 by Dec. 1, according to projections by the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation. In two other scenarios, universal mask wearing could reduce deaths to about 241,000, and eased restrictions could push the toll as high as 421,000.

IHME, funded partly by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, was influential in the early days of the pandemic, including within the Trump administration. The institute was criticized by some as too optimistic and says it has updated its modeling since.

French Infections Stuck at May Levels (2:28 p.m. NY)

France reported 3,602 new cases after two consecutive days with more than 4,000, though infections remain at levels last seen in May, according to government data. Deaths increased by nine to 30,512, the fewest in six days. The toll compares with more than 1,000 deaths on several days in April at the peak of France’s virus crisis.

Italy Cases Rise Further (11:47 a.m. NY)

Italy reported 1,071 cases, the first time since mid-May the country has registered more than 1,000 new infections.

As many Italians return from holidays abroad and some of the country’s vacation spots popular with foreigners have been near capacity, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government has shut down nightclubs and required face coverings in public at night.

Arizona Cases, Deaths Rise (11:40 a.m. NY)

Arizona reported 996 cases, a 0.5% rise that’s more than the average 0.4% daily increase of the previous week. The total, in a hard-hit state which is now improving, is 197,895.

Another 68 deaths were reported, up from 4 the previous day. Total deaths, which peaked at 105 over the last week, are now 4,756.

U.K. Adds Most Cases in Two Months (11:30 a.m. NY)

The U.K. had the most new cases since June as the country continues to step up testing. Infections rose by 1,288 to 324,601, according to government data. That’s the most since June 20 and above the previous seven-day average of 992. Deaths increased by 18 to 41,423.

Florida Cases and Deaths Slow (11:03 a.m. NY)

Florida reported 597,597 cases on Saturday, a 0.7% rise compared with the average increase of 0.8% in the previous seven days. The state added 4,311 new cases.

Deaths among Florida residents reached 10,274, an increase of 106 compared with 119 the previous day and below the average daily increase of the previous week, according to the state health department report, which includes data through Friday.

New York Cases, Deaths Remain Low (10:15 a.m. NY)

New York reported 653 cases, little changed from the average 0.1% daily increase of the previous seven days. Another four deaths were reported, and hospitalizations fell to 483, Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet.

American Cases Steady; Deaths Still High (8 a.m. NY)

U.S. cases rose 47,581 on Friday, an 0.9% increase that matches the average daily rise of the previous seven days, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg. While overall cases have been dropping in recent weeks, there were 1,102 deaths, the fourth day in a row over 1,000.

