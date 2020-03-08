Italy, Europe’s most hard-hit nation, is restricting movement and activity for a quarter of its population in the region around the financial capital of Milan. New York wants to avoid such mass quarantines, Governor Andrew Cuomo said.

As of Sunday, about half of the world’s countries have reported cases of Covid-19, according to the World Health Organization. The global death count outside of China is edging toward 500.

Key Developments:

• Cases surpass 105,000 worldwide; deaths exceed 3,500

• China death toll rises to 3,097

• CPAC attendee was infected; Trump had no contact

• U.S. tests fewer than 6,000 samples

• The virus becomes dangerous when it reaches the lungs

• Outbreak tied to London-Hanoi flight rattles Vietnam

Fauci Says His Sense on Virus Scope Is ‘Not Encouraging’ (10:55 a.m. NY)

“Social distancing” will become more prevalent in the U.S. over the next three months as the nation attempts to tamp down the spread of the virus, Anthony Fauci said.

“We’re getting a better sense as the days go by” of the scope of the outbreak in the U.S., Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “Unfortunately, that better sense is not encouraging, because we’re seeing community spread.”

New York Wants to Avoid Mass Quarantines: Cuomo (10:28 a.m. NY)

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said the state wants to avoid mass quarantine actions, such as the steps taken in China and Italy, and officials currently have no plans to close the city’s subways. More schools may be closed, he said.

“What we do here is we calibrate to the facts that we know at the time,” Cuomo said on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

“We’re trying to protect the vulnerable population for whom this coronavirus might might really be dangerous,” he said.

German Minister Recommends Postponing Large Events (10:26 a.m. NY)

German Health Minister Jens Spahn recommended postponing events with more than 1,000 participants, which would affect professional soccer games and large concerts. In an interview with news agency DPA, he said the goal would be to slow the spread of the virus so the health-care system can cope better.

Cases Rise in U.K., Netherlands, Greece (10:01 a.m. NY)

The number of positive cases in the U.K. has risen to 273, the Department of Health and Social Care said Sunday in a post on its Twitter feed. That’s up from 206 cases on Saturday. The U.K. has reported two deaths of British citizens from the virus.

Two more died in the Netherlands, bringing the total to three, the RIVM National Institute for Public Health and the Environment reported on Sunday. There were 77 new cases, for a total of 265. Of these, 131 had traveled to Italy.

Greece’s cases rose by 7 to 73. The government has suspended all conference activity in the country and closed senior citizen centers for one month. For the next two weeks, sporting events can only take place without spectators.

Vatican Closes Museums: Ansa (9:53 a.m. NY)

The Vatican is closing its museums until April 3 as a precautionary measure, according to the Ansa news agency.

Pope Francis delivered his weekly blessing via video on Sunday to avoid attracting crowds to St. Peter’s Square. The Vatican temporarily closed its clinic on March 6 after a patient tested positive for coronavirus. Vatican City is home to about 600 people, including the pontiff. Italy extended quarantine measures.

Trump Says U.S. Has ‘Perfectly Coordinated’ Plan: (9:04 a.m. NY)

Saudi Arabia Puts City in Eastern Province Under Lockdown (8:42 a.m. NY)

Saudi Arabia suspended entry and exit from Al Qatif governorate in the oil-rich Eastern Province after 11 coronavirus cases in the kingdom originated there.

The province is home to a large number of Shiites, the sect of Islam followed by a majority of Iranians. Most cases of the coronavirus in the Middle East are linked to Iran. Iran reported hundreds more coronavirus cases on Sunday, but the pace of the increase slowed. The health ministry confirmed 743 new infections, taking the total to 6,566 with 194 deaths. It said 2,134 people have recovered.

100 Countries Affected by Coronavirus: WHO (7:52 a.m. NY)

As of Sunday, 100 countries have reported cases, World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a tweet. That’s about half of the world’s countries.

“While very serious, this should not discourage us,” he said. “There are many things everyone, everywhere can and should do now.”

EU Needs Coordinated Fiscal Response: Gentiloni (7:28 a.m. NY)

A coordinated fiscal response by the European Union is required to tackle the economic crisis caused by the outbreak, EU Commissioner for Economy and Financial Affairs Paolo Gentiloni told Spanish newspaper El Pais in an interview on Sunday.

“We cannot think about monetary policy as the only alternative as it has already reached its limit,” Gentiloni said.

Commissioner Thierry Breton said on French radio that the European Central Bank has little room for manueuver with interest rates.

Africa CDC Intensifies Virus Response in 43 Countries (7:24 a.m. NY)

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention said it has trained laboratories from 43 countries to fight the spreading of Covid-19 across the continent. The virus has already been reported in nine African countries, including Nigeria and Egypt. South Africa confirmed its third case on Sunday.

“We want to capacitate member states so they can quickly detect and mitigate the effects of the disease in Africa, and, if widespread transmission occurs, prevent severe illness and death,” John Nkengasong, director at the CDC, said in a statement.

Spanish Virus Cases Jump by a Third (6:40 p.m. HK)

The number of cases in Spain jumped by a third to 589 from 441.

The government is looking at ways of guaranteeing credit to small and medium-sized businesses affected by the outbreak, El Pais reported Saturday.

Regional Government Head in Italy Has Virus: Ansa (6:28 p.m. HK)

The head of the Piedmont regional government in Italy has the virus, the Ansa news agency reported, becoming the latest politician in the country to become infected. On Saturday, the head of Italy’s Democratic Party said he’d tested positive.

U.K. Grocer Starts Rationing Some Food: Telegraph (6:15 p.m. HK)

Tesco Plc, the U.K.’s largest supermarket, is limiting the amount of some products that customers can buy, the Telegraph reported on Sunday. Baked beans, dried pasta and long-life milk are among items that will be subject to a limit of five per person. There are also restrictions on antibacterial gels, wipes, sprays and some medicines.

Lufthansa Mulls Seeking Aid; German Cases Rise (6:11 p.m. HK)

Deutsche Lufthansa AG is looking into government support amid the fallout from the coronavirus. The airline, which slashed capacity by as much as 50% to cope with plunging travel demand, is examining the implementation of short-time work programs, the company said in an emailed statement on Sunday. Short-time work -- “Kurzarbeit” in German -- involves the government offsetting wages lost when companies are forced to reduce staffing temporarily.

In Germany, confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 847 as of 8 a.m. local time, according to the Robert Koch Institute. That compared with 795 on Saturday. There are still no reports of deaths in Germany. The bulk of the cases are in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

Governments Can’t Save Lives and the Economy: Lancet (5:34 p.m. HK)

Governments won’t be able to minimize both deaths from the coronavirus and the economic impact of a mass spread, according to an article published in the Lancet medical journal. Measures needed to slow the spread until a treatment or a vaccine is found are poised to hurt the economy the most, according to the authors of the article published on March 6.

“The warm months of summer in the northern hemisphere might not necessarily reduce transmission,” the Lancet said, adding that “broader-scale social distancing is likely to be needed.”

Iran Air Suspends Flights to Europe: Tasnim (5:20 p.m. HK)

Iran’s flag carrier, Iran Air, said on Sunday that all of its flights to European destinations have been suspended until further notice “due to restrictions imposed on Iran Air flights from Europe for unknown reasons,” the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported, citing a company statement.

Israel to Draft Teens, Army to Fight Virus Spread (4:57 p.m. HK)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to mobilize the military and an army of teenagers to disinfect public spaces such as railway and bus stations with bleach. Netanyahu is putting them on the front line after concluding “the pandemic is not afflicting children or young people.”

He’s also weighing putting parts of the U.S. on a travel blacklist.

Bahrain Bans Spectators from F1 Race (4:16 p.m. HK)

Bahrain’s F1 Grand Prix motor race will be held without spectators later this month because of the spread of the virus, according to a statement from Bahrain International Circuit.

“Convening a major sporting event, which is open to the public and allows thousands of international travelers and local fans to interact in close proximity would not be the right thing to do at the present time,” it said. “Safety has to remain our utmost priority.”

Virus-Hit Cruise Ship Off California Given Permission to Dock (3:43 p.m. HK)

The virus-hit cruise ship Grand Princess off the coast of California will be allowed to dock at the Port of Oakland on Monday, the operator said on Twitter. At least 19 passengers and two crew members on the Carnival Corp. vessel had tested positive for the virus, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said earlier.

Elderly individuals with serious underlying health issues should avoid certain activities such as taking a cruise, Pence said after meeting with the cruise-line industry in Florida. Pence said the industry agreed to work on plans to quarantine passengers on land, rather than aboard ships that can turn into transmission vehicles for the virus.

California Prepares to Close Schools (1:15 p.m. HK)

Governor Gavin Newsom said it was a “question of when” and not if some California schools will be closed due to the coronavirus outbreak. California has 88 cases and one death, while about 10,250 people are self-monitoring after returning to the country via San Francisco or Los Angeles airports, according to a statement from the public health department.

Malaysia Bans Cruise Ships From Entering: Star (11:49 a.m. HK)

Malaysia issued a ban on all cruise ships entering the country, effective immediately, local newspaper the Star reported. Malaysia reported 10 more Covid-19 cases, bringing the total in the Southeast Asian nation to 93.

U.S. CDC Overruled by White House on Advice to Seniors: AP (10:03 a.m. HK)

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention was overruled by the White House when it recommended that elderly and frail Americans shouldn’t take commercial flights because of the virus, the Associated Press reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The CDC updated its website on March 6 to advise older adults and people with severe medical conditions to “stay home as much as possible” and avoid crowds.

Quarantine Hotel Collapses in China (9:30 a.m. HK)

A hotel in the city of Quanzhou in Southern China that was being used to quarantine people has collapsed, according to the local government. The accident happened at around 7 p.m. on Saturday, trapping 71 people, the Quanzhou city government said on its website. The hotel was used as a medical observation center for people coming from key virus-hit regions, the government said. At least seven people died as a result of the accident and 36 have been rescued, official news agency Xinhua reported.

U.S. Marine Infected in Virginia (9:00 a.m. HK)

A U.S. Marine at Fort Belvoir has tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first case in the state of Virginia. “Officials at Fort Belvoir Community Hospital and the Virginia Department of Health are working cooperatively, according to longstanding public health protocols,” the Virginia Department of Health said in a news release. Health officials said Governor Ralph Northam had been briefed.

Cathay Pacific Suspends Flights to Japan (8:30 a.m. HK)

Cathay Pacific, which has slashed 40% of capacity across its network and asked staff to take unpaid leave, will suspend its flights to/from Tokyo Haneda, Fukuoka, Nagoya and Sapporo from March 9 to 28. Its flights to/from Tokyo Narita and Osaka Kansai will be halted from March 13 to 28, it said in a statement on its website late Saturday.

The airline, one of the most high-profile corporate casualties of months-long pro-democracy protests in its home base Hong Kong, is slated to report 2019 full-year earnings Wednesday. It warned last month that first-half 2020 financial results will be “significantly down.”

Trump Didn’t Meet Infected CPAC Attendee (7:45 a.m. HK)

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence didn’t meet with a person who had the coronavirus at the Conservative Political Action Conference in suburban Maryland, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

“There is no indication” the leaders came “in close proximity” to the individual, Grisham said in a statement. CPAC didn’t identify the person but said they were exposed to the virus before attending the event and were diagnosed on Saturday.

U.S. Tests Fewer Than 6,000 Virus Samples (4 p.m. NY)

The U.S. has tested fewer than 6,000 samples of suspected coronavirus cases, the top drug regulator acknowledged, as health officials struggled to explain the government’s difficulty creating a diagnostic tool to contain the disease.

Food and Drug Commissioner Stephen Hahn said the government doesn’t know how many people have been tested. The number is less than the 5,861 specimens checked, because each patient needs from two and 20 tests to confirm a diagnosis, he told reporters at the White House on Saturday.

The U.S. response is set to ramp up substantially, Hahn and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said, as deaths nationwide reached 19. About 1.1 million tests have been shipped in the past week and another 1 million are being prepared, Hahn said.

--With assistance from Arsalan Shahla.

To contact Bloomberg News staff for this story: Steve Geimann in Washington at sgeimann@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: James Ludden at jludden@bloomberg.net, Adam Majendie