More US Small Firms Raised Pay in January as Vacancies Mounted

Some 46% of US small-business owners said they raised worker compensation in January as more firms reported job openings they could not fill, the National Federation of Independent Business reported Thursday.
Higher pay has yet to temper businesses’ labor concerns, however. Some 45% of small businesses reported having open positions, the largest share in three months and the first gain since May. Hiring plans also increased.
“The labor shortage continues to be a major concern for small businesses in the new year as nearly all owners trying to hire are reporting no or few qualified applicants,” Bill Dunkelberg, chief economist at NFIB, said in a statement.
