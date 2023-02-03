More US Small Firms Raised Pay in January as Vacancies Mounted

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Some 46% of US small-business owners said they raised worker compensation in January as more firms reported job openings they could not fill, the National Federation of Independent Business reported Thursday. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The net share of small firms boosting worker pay stands at a five-month high after consecutive monthly increases. The series record in monthly data back to 1986 is 50%. That said, the share of companies planning to raise compensation in the next three months fell to a 1 1/2-year low of 22%.

Higher pay has yet to temper businesses’ labor concerns, however. Some 45% of small businesses reported having open positions, the largest share in three months and the first gain since May. Hiring plans also increased.

“The labor shortage continues to be a major concern for small businesses in the new year as nearly all owners trying to hire are reporting no or few qualified applicants,” Bill Dunkelberg, chief economist at NFIB, said in a statement.

