Half of the adult population in Ireland will have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the weekend, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said. It’s “unclear” if sufficient supply will have arrived to meet the target of giving 80% of the adult population one dose by the end of June. It looks as if there will be a “significant under-delivery” of the Janssen vaccine and there are “question marks” over deliveries of the AstraZeneca jab, Donnelly said.