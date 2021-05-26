Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc are starting phase 3 trials of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate to determine the efficacy against the original strain of Covid-19 as well as the variant first detected in South Africa. China’s Sinopharm released details of its vaccine trials in a study published in a prestigious U.S. medical journal, the first time detailed findings from a late-stage trial of a Chinese shot have appeared in the scientific literature.
Key Developments:
• Global Tracker: Cases top 168 million; deaths exceed 3.49 million
• Vaccine Tracker: More than 1.74 billion doses have been given
• Seychelles’s Covid mysteries pit anti-vaxxers against scientists
• Generation of Covid orphans at risk of exploitation in India
• Where are we in hunting for the coronavirus’s origin?: QuickTake
Johnson’s Team Hits Back at Cummings (6:17 a.m. NY)
Boris Johnson and his team launched a fightback against his former strategist Dominic Cummings who alleged ministers failed to protect the U.K. public from coronavirus and declared the premier is “unfit” for the job.
Cummings’s intervention threatens to puncture the mood of optimism around Johnson’s administration flowing from the U.K.’s successful vaccination rollout and the reopening of the economy.
On Thursday, Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick insisted Johnson had done his “best” in an unprecedented crisis when the pandemic hit. Speaking to the BBC, he said Health Secretary Matt Hancock had denied Cummings’s allegations of lying.
Too Early to Finalize England’s Reopening (5:53 p.m. HK)
U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the spread of the variant first identified in India means it’s too early to say whether stage four of the reopening of the economy in England can go ahead on June 21 as planned.
“I desperately want us to but we can only do that if it’s safe,” Hancock told members of parliament on Thursday. The government will make a “formal assessment” of the move ahead of June 14 and will be “driven by the data.”
South Africa Outbreak May Spur Restrictions (5:37 p.m. HK)
South Africa’s rising coronavirus infections adds pressure on President Cyril Ramaphosa to reintroduce stricter lockdown measures. The majority of cases are in the country’s three most-populous provinces that account for almost two-thirds of gross domestic product.
South Africa has been slow off the mark to administer vaccines, with the latest health department data showing just 761,903 people out of a population of almost 60 million have received the shots.
Ireland Vaccination (5 p.m. HK)
Half of the adult population in Ireland will have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine by the end of the weekend, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said. It’s “unclear” if sufficient supply will have arrived to meet the target of giving 80% of the adult population one dose by the end of June. It looks as if there will be a “significant under-delivery” of the Janssen vaccine and there are “question marks” over deliveries of the AstraZeneca jab, Donnelly said.
Northern Ireland Opens Vaccinations to All Adults (5 p.m. HK)
People aged 18 and over can book their Covid-19 vaccine in Northern Ireland as authorities expanded the campaign to include all adults “well ahead” of schedule, The Independent reports. More than 70% of adults have had at least one vaccine dose, while 40% received both doses.
Malaysia Premier Under Pressure (1:45 p.m. HK)
Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin is facing renewed pressure to allow parliament to reconvene as his move to declare a state of emergency and suspend democracy in January to focus on the pandemic is failing to contain the Covid outbreak.
Cases and deaths reached record-highs on Wednesday, while the pace of vaccinations has failed to pick up. Vaccine hesitancy is one of the many indicators that the people have lost confidence in the government, said Azalina Othman Said, Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives. Public mistrust must be handled via public debate through parliament, she added.
Separately, the country signed a deal for an additional 12.8 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Malaysia is set to receive a total of 44.8 million doses of the shot, enough to inoculate 70% of the population.
Ho Chi Minh City Shuts Hotels, Restaurants (1:43 p.m. HK)
Ho Chi Minh City is closing restaurants, hotels and religious establishments after Vietnam’s commercial hub reported 25 people tied to a religious sect tested positive for the virus, Tuoi Tre newspaper reported. Authorities in the province of Bac Ninh, the nation’s second worst virus-hit region, ordered companies to let workers sleep in factories beginning June 1 to prevent production disruptions.
The government is creating a fund to facilitate donations for acquisition and production of Covid-19 vaccines. The health ministry has estimated it will cost about $1.1 billion to acquire 150 million doses for 75 million people. Around 1 million people have received at least a first vaccine dose.
Sanofi, GSK Start Phase 3 Trial (1:38 p.m. HK)
Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline Plc are starting phase 3 trials of their Covid-19 vaccine candidate at sites in the U.S., Asia, Africa, and Latin America. The study will initially investigate the efficacy against the original strain of the virus, while a second stage will evaluate a second vaccine formulation targeting the variant first identified in South Africa.
The companies said the vaccine could be approved in the fourth quarter.
Separately, GSK and Vir Biotechnology said their monoclonal antibody drug sotrovimab won emergency use authorization from the U.S. FDA to treat mild-to-moderate Covid-19 in people 12 and older. The companies are in talks with regulators to get the drug approved in additional countries.
Hong Kong Billionaire Li Fully Vaccinated (1:19 p.m. HK)
Hong Kong’s richest tycoon Li Ka-shing, 92, has been fully vaccinated, according to a Facebook post by his charity.
Sinopharm Publishes Vaccine Study Details (12:05 p.m. HK)
Vaccines from China’s Sinopharm prevented symptomatic Covid-19 infections by 72.8% and 78.1%, according to a study published in a prestigious U.S. medical journal, the first time detailed findings from a late-stage trial of a Chinese shot have appeared in the scientific literature.
The details are largely in-line with what the state-owned drugmaker previously announced. The findings were reported in the May 26 Journal of the American Medical Association.
The data suggest it works but that the efficacy wanes over time, according to Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Sam Fazeli. The Covid-19 vaccines developed in China appear to have lower efficacy compared with those from elsewhere, creating a problem for many nations, he added.
Taiwan to Propose New Relief Measures (11:33 a.m. HK)
The Taiwanese government will strengthen support measures for industries affected by restrictions, increasing relief loans and speeding up help for the self-employed such as drivers.
The government is being pushed to widen its fiscal support to help the economy cope with business shutdowns and possible job cuts as virus restrictions tighten across the island. Lawmakers are set to approve an almost 50% jump in government spending to NT$630 billion ($22.6 billion) on Monday, with pressure building to increase that further.
Australia’s Victoria Enters Lockdown (9:20 a.m. HK)
Melbourne, the Australian city that’s already endured one of the world’s longest and most arduous lockdowns, is heading back into enforced isolation due to another outbreak.
The city of 5 million people, along with all other areas of Victoria state, will go into lockdown from midnight for seven days, state Acting Premier James Merlino told reporters in Melbourne on Thursday. The number of cases within the community spread had doubled in the past day to 26, he said.
Hong Kong Starts Draw to Spur Vaccination (8:34 a.m. HK)
Airport Authority Hong Kong will give away 60,000 air tickets by lucky draw to local residents and airport staff who receive Covid-19 vaccination. Details are being discussed with airlines, with the draw planned to be completed by the end of September.
Ohio, meanwhile, announced the first winner of its $1 million Vax-a-Million vaccination incentive prize, the Associated Press reported.
China Says Virus Probe Must Be Global (8:30 a.m. HK)
China supports “overall examinations” of all early Covid cases that were discovered around the world, according to a statement on the foreign ministry’s website. The probe must be complete, transparent and based on facts and should include “some secret bases and biological labs,” the ministry said, without elaborating.
U.S. President Joe Biden called Wednesday for a deeper U.S. intelligence investigation into the origins of Covid-19, giving new life to claims that the coronavirus escaped a Chinese lab.
The World Health Organization has had informal consultations with member states about the next phase in efforts to find the origins of the coronavirus, and will continue to have those discussions in the coming weeks, Mike Ryan, head of the WHO health emergencies program, said in a speech to the World Health Assembly, the governing body of the Geneva-based agency.
A WHO report earlier this year said the most likely origin scenario was that the virus spread to humans from bats through an unspecified intermediary animal. The White House criticized the report as incomplete and lacking crucial data, and WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said it wasn’t “extensive enough” and that the lab-leak theory needed more investigation.
Some Covid Origin Claims to Stay on Facebook (6:40 a.m. HK)
Facebook Inc. will stop taking down posts that claim Covid-19 was man-made or manufactured, according to Politico. “In light of ongoing investigations into the origin of COVID-19 and in consultation with public health experts, we will no longer remove the claim that COVID-19 is man-made from our apps,” a company spokesperson told Politico in an emailed statement.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.