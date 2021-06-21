For the first time, New York City is using a ranked-choice system in its mayoral election. For the Democratic primary, voters will be asked to pick their top five candidates. If the top vote-getter secures more than 50% of the vote, he or she is declared the winner. If not, the last-place candidate is eliminated, and those votes are redistributed among the second choices. The process continues until a candidate wins a majority. Read more here: Ranked-Choice Voting Gets Its New York City Audition: QuickTake