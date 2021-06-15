Key Stories:
Absentee Votes
Tuesday is the last day to request an absentee ballot ahead of the primary. Nearly 211,000 absentee ballots have been sent out and more than 52,000 had been returned as of 10 a.m. on Tuesday, according to officials at a city board of elections commissioners meeting held Tuesday.
That is equivalent to about 30% of all votes cast in the 2013 Democratic primary won by Mayor Bill de Blasio, when nearly 692,000 New Yorkers voted. Around 18,000 votes were cast through absentee or military ballots in the 2013 Democratic primary, the last competitive mayoral primary, according to the election board.
Early Voters Puzzled By Ranked-Choice Voting
Early voters making their way to the polls are providing a preliminary look at how residents are responding to a flurry of changes in how people vote in the city. This is the first time the city has allowed early voting for a mayor’s race, following a 2019 state voting law change, and around 50,000 people have cast their ballot in the first few days, according to the city’s election board.
New Yorkers are also being hit with a new kind of ballot where voters are asked to rank their top five choices, rather than picking just one candidate. The system is meant for voters to get more of a say in deciding the ultimate winner, but some voters on Tuesday said they found it confusing.
Jerome Narramore, 50, who voted in lower Manhattan Tuesday, only voted for one candidate and said that if he had been better educated he may have ranked the candidates. “I think it’s very confusing, they didn’t get the messaging out as to how it actually works for everybody to understand what the impact is to a number two candidate versus a number one candidate,” he said.
Other voters embraced the change but weren’t sure how the ranked system would impact the winner of the race. “I don’t know actually if it gives me more of a choice,” said Naomi Daniels, 48, who voted in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday. “I don’t fully understand how that all plays out.”
Daniels, who ranked Kathryn Garcia and Eric Adams first and second, said “I definitely was a bit apprehensive because it seemed so different from the past but the ballots were clear and I did some reading before and heard some stuff on the radio, so I felt prepared,” she said.
The city spent $15 million on an education campaign around ranked-choice voting.
Wiley Pushes Back On Need for Moderate Leader
Civil rights lawyer and progressive favorite Maya Wiley said that desegregating schools would be one of her top priorities as mayor during a campaign stop on Tuesday.
She pledged to end the controversial Specialized High School Admissions Test, increase class sizes, hire 2,500 more public-school teachers, and expand on trauma-informed care for kids returning to school in September after a year plagued by pandemic restrictions. “Our kids were traumatized,” she said, noting her own traumatic experience as a 9-year-old watching her father die in a boating accident.
Wiley said she didn’t think Adams and Garcia were leading in the polls because they offered a more moderate vision to address quality-of-life issues important to voters.
“What I am hearing from voters is frankly very different, it’s one the reasons why I’m definitely gaining in polls and why progressives have coalesced around this historic run,” she said, noting recent endorsements from progressive lawmakers like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. “Rather than going back to the same old ideas that didn’t fix the problem, we’re going to lean hard into the courage to stand up to developers, the courage to confront the bureaucracy and courage, frankly, to confront the NYPD.
Garcia Talks Government Experience
Garcia appealed to voters to choose her as their next mayor, saying the election was about who can best use his or her government experience to spur the city’s economic comeback from the Covid-19 pandemic.
“People want government to work for them,” Garcia, 51, said during a Bloomberg Television interview. “There’s nothing more progressive than having government work for them,” she said. “How are you just going to make it work? That’s going to be the key to winning this election.”
Garcia also said she had no second choice among her Democratic competitors in the June 22 primary: “I would not be in this race if I had a strong second choice. I’m running because New York City is in a state of crisis and needs someone who’s ready to roll up their sleeves and just do the work, and that’s what I’ve been doing for the last 14 years.”
De Blasio Rebuts Report of Adams Support
Mayor Bill de Blasio rebutted a report in the New York Times that said he was quietly supporting Adams for mayor. “I haven’t made up my mind about who I am voting for, let alone who I am supporting,” de Blasio, who is term-limited, said in a Tuesday briefing.De Blasio said he’s had conversations with union bosses and clergy leaders who have reached out for advice, but hasn’t made a decision. He called on the candidates to make their platforms more clear to voters. He said he’d be closely watching Wednesday’s debate for more discussion on education, income inequality, transportation and “how these leaders intend to move us forward.”At a televised debate earlier this month, the top candidates said that they didn’t want de Blasio’s backing, save for Yang, who said he’d accept it. And in a recent Emerson College poll, few voters said a de Blasio endorsement would make them more likely to support a candidate.
Garcia, Wiley Tempt History
The rise of Garcia and civil-rights activist Maya Wiley means there is a fighting chance New York City may get its first female mayor. Garcia and Wiley ranked second and third, respectively, in the latest poll on the crowded race. Garcia has won the endorsement of the New York Times and Daily News, while Wiley is backed by national progressives, including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Elizabeth Warren.
The city is among the most diverse in the nation, and yet nearly all of its more than 100 mayors have been White men. David Dinkins, who served from 1990 to 1993, was the only Black person to hold the office.
Yang Disputes Poll Numbers
Yang disputed a Marist poll released Monday that showed him slipping to fourth place, with 13% of respondents ranking him as their first choice for mayor after Adams, Garcia and Wiley.
“Our internal polls show it’s essentially a tossup,” he said Monday night during a virtual interview with the Economic Club of New York moderated by Bloomberg News. “There are a bunch of other numbers that seem very positive for us, including the fact that over 30% of the people who voted so far are first-time voters, which bodes very well for us.”
The city doesn’t release data on first-time voters so Yang is relying on internal campaign figures.
Yang said a Monday endorsement by the Captains Endowment Association, the union Adams belonged to when he served as a captain in the NYPD, helped make the case that Yang would improve public safety in the city. Yang pledged to speak up for police officers who believe they were “villianized by politicians,” he said. “My first order of business will be to go to the police officers and say to them, ‘We need you.’”
Unlike rivals who said they would cut the size of the NYPD, the largest police department in the U.S., Yang said he would double the number of officers in the gun violence suppression division and require two detectives assigned to every shooting. He said he would build a new anti-violence and community-safety unit of plainclothes officers to focus on guns.
Wall Street Doubles Down on Adams
Adams’s campaign has received a multimillion dollar financial boost from hedge fund and real estate executives in the last weeks of the race.
Total contributions to the Strong Leadership NYC PAC, which was created to support Adams, rose to $6.2 million from $2 million in the last month, according to the New York City Campaign Finance Board. The money haul includes $1.5 million from hedge fund manager and New York Mets owner Steve Cohen and $250,000 apiece from real estate developer Gary Barnett and Napster co-founder and former Facebook executive Sean Parker.
Citadel chief executive Ken Griffin gave $250,000 and Third Point CEO Dan Loeb gave $500,000 on June 3, adding to previous donations of $500,000 a piece. In the last month, the political action committee supporting Adams’s campaign added 25 donors, up from just four a month ago.
The Democratic mayoral candidates have doled out $55 million on the race, and independent groups supporting them have reported another $25 million in expenditures, according to campaign-finance reports filed June 11. The candidates have more than $13 million left to spend, according to the latest campaign-finance filings.
Former Citigroup banker Ray McGuire has spent the most campaigning among the top eight Democrats, with little movement in the polls to show for his $10.5 million outlay. Adams is second in spending, with $9.4 million; followed by city Comptroller Scott Stringer with $8.4 million and Yang with $8.1 million.
