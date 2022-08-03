N.J. Restaurants Win Two-Year Extension of Outdoor Dining

New Jersey restaurants received a two-year extension to continue operating outdoors, a pandemic precaution that Governor Phil Murphy says remains necessary to boost small businesses.
“Continuing this successful practice will not only benefit small business owners, but also the many patrons who have come to enjoy the atmosphere and opportunities outdoor dining offers,” Murphy said in a statement.
The law applies to restaurants, bars, distilleries and breweries. A National Restaurant Association survey from last year found that 19% of US adults had stopped going to restaurants amid the spread of the Covid delta variant. In January, 93% of New Jersey dining establishments reported a decline in demand for indoor dining, citing the omicron variant, a second association survey found.
