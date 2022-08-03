The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
N.J. Restaurants Win Two-Year Extension of Outdoor Dining

August 3, 2022 at 2:33 p.m. EDT
Customers dine in the outdoor seating area of a restaurant in Bay Head, New Jersey, U.S., on Saturday, July 17, 2021. A project to end increasing rounds of flood damage is pitting New Jersey Transit against an oceanside enclave of multimillion-dollar homes. Opponents cite the construction’s potential to contaminate Twilight Lake. Photographer: Gabby Jones/Bloomberg
New Jersey restaurants received a two-year extension to continue operating outdoors, a pandemic precaution that Governor Phil Murphy says remains necessary to boost small businesses.

Restaurants will be able to continue using tents and other fixtures on sidewalks, in parking lots and elsewhere, according to legislation signed by Murphy on Wednesday. Such setups can operate until Nov. 30, 2024, two years longer than initially planned, as a workaround to potential Covid exposure in the most densely populated US state. 

“Continuing this successful practice will not only benefit small business owners, but also the many patrons who have come to enjoy the atmosphere and opportunities outdoor dining offers,” Murphy said in a statement.

The law applies to restaurants, bars, distilleries and breweries. A National Restaurant Association survey from last year found that 19% of US adults had stopped going to restaurants amid the spread of the Covid delta variant. In January, 93% of New Jersey dining establishments reported a decline in demand for indoor dining, citing the omicron variant, a second association survey found.

