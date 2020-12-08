In a 55-page complaint, the attorney general says Yellowstone misled unsophisticated small-business owners into borrowing money under onerous terms, surprised them with hidden fees, failed to uphold its end of agreements and abused so-called confessions of judgment that borrowers were frequently required to sign.
“Defendants’ misconduct has led to the financial ruin of small businesses and owners across the United States,” the attorney general said in the complaint.
Lawyers who have represented Yellowstone and its officers in the FTC case didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. A message left at Yellowstone’s offices was not immediately answered.
Yellowstone relocated from New York in 2016, after a New Jersey economic-development program approved as much as $3.3 million in tax incentives for the company over 10 years. At the time, Yellowstone said it planned to house 45 employees and 130 or more independent contractors in its new location.
