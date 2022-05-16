Nucor Slides After Announcing Door Maker Acqusition From KKR

Placeholder while article actions load

Shares of Nucor Corp. fell to a three-month low after the company said it will buy a garage doors maker from KKR & Co. in a deal valued at $3 billion. After a historic rally in 2021 left American steelmakers with their fattest profits ever, Nucor has focused its expansion on more lucrative, finished products that give it more exposure further down the supply chain. Still, investors consider the price too high for C.H.I. Overhead Doors Inc, a relatively small company.

“What perplexed me a little bit was that it’s not a leadership position they’re buying,” said Phil Gibbs, an analyst at KeyBanc Capital Market. “Nucor has been adamant about wanting to be clear leaders in their markets, and C.H.I. isn’t even top four.”

The acquisition is Nucor’s largest, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Shares of the company dropped 4.8% to to $117.88 at 1:40 p.m. in New York, making it the biggest decliner on the Standard & Poor’s steel index.

The largest US steelmaker expects the purchase of the maker of residential and commercial garage doors to add to its earnings immediately after it closes the deal in June or shortly thereafter. Moelis & Co. served as financial adviser to Nucor.

Upon completion, the deal would be a huge win for C.H.I.’s employees. Hourly employees and truck drivers will receive, on average, about $175,000 as a payout on their equity, according to a statement by KKR. Some 800 employees will also receive 12 months of pre-paid personal financial coaching and tax preparation services, KKR said.

