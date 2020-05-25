Spain’s mandatory quarantines for foreign tourists will end in July. Democrats in the U.S. Congress faulted the federal testing strategy for putting the burden on the states.

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases top 5.4 million; deaths over 345,000

• Republicans risk political backlash in Trump’s haste to reopen

• Covid-19 patients not infectious after 11 days, study shows

• Spaniards in face masks return to Madrid’s bars as crisis eases

• Virus trips up Polish ruling party ahead of presidential ballot

• Social unrest is lurking in Chile as virus spreads

• Hertz says pandemic devastated revenue, leading to bankruptcy

• Using computer simulations to find a Covid-19 treatment

WHO Halts Trial on Trump-Touted Drug (12:20 p.m. NY)

The World Health Organization temporarily halted the hydroxychloroquine arm of its Covid-19 drug trials pending more data because of safety concerns.

The WHO’s steering committee decided to suspend enrollment to part of the so-called Solidarity trial after a study in the Lancet said the drug, touted by U.S. President Donald Trump as a treatment, was linked to an increased risk of death and heart ailments.

“It’s important to continue to gather evidence on the efficacy and safety of hydroxychloroquine,” WHO Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan said Monday in Geneva. The studies may resume if data warrants, Mike Ryan, head of the WHO’s health emergencies program, said at a briefing.

N.Y. New Deaths Drop Under 100 (12:10 a.m. NY)

New York had 96 new deaths, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday, a drop from 109 reported a day earlier and not as low as the 84 registered on Saturday.

Cuomo also said the families of front-line workers who died from Covid-19 would be eligible for death benefits, saying such employees did their jobs despite the risks.

“They showed up because I asked them to show up, they showed up because I required them to show up,” Cuomo said at his daily briefing at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on the Hudson River.

Montenegro to Reopen Borders (12:05 p.m. NY)

Montenegro will open borders June 1 without restrictions for visitors from nine countries -- Croatia, Slovenia, Poland, Austria, Germany, Albania, Czechia, Hungary and Greece, but not with immediate neighbors Bosnia-Herzegovina and Serbia, Premier Dusko Markovic told reporters in capital Podgorica. The list will be expanded with more states where cases drop to under 25 per 100,000 people, he said.

Putin Spokesman to Isolate (11:55 a.m. NY)

The spokesman for Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was released from the hospital after a bout with Covid-19, the latest senior Kremlin official to recover. Dmitry Peskov said by text message he will spend the next two weeks self-isolating at home.

Last week, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin returned to work after recovering from the illness. Three government ministers and at least five State Duma deputies have been diagnosed with the virus.

Russia’s infections rose 2.4% in the past day to 353,427, with deaths reported up 92 to 3,633. Russia now ranks third in cases, after Brazil’s infections spiked over the weekend.

U.K. Aide Won’t Quit Over Breach (11:50 a.m. NY)

Dominic Cummings, one of Boris Johnson’s closest allies, refused to quit his job in the U.K. government, refuting claims he flouted lockdown rules that he had helped to draft.

“I don’t regret what I did,” Cummings, 48, told reporters at Johnson’s residence. “I believe I made the right judgment though I understand that others may disagree with that.”

Cummings spoke after newspapers reported he drove more than 250 miles to northeast England in early April to seek family support for his 4-year-old son, after his wife contracted Covid-19 and he began showing symptoms. Local police said they are investigating whether Cummings had broken lockdown rules after a retired teacher said he saw Cummings at a spot 30 miles away from his parents’ home.

Lufthansa Gets State Bailout (11 a.m. NY)

Germany will offer Deutsche Lufthansa AG a 9 billion-euro ($9.8 billion) bailout after the response to the pandemic destroyed travel demand and led to the grounding of most of its fleet.

The package involves an initial 20% state stake that could rise in the event of a takeover, according to a statement, putting Germany back into a company privatized with fanfare two decades ago. The plan, which will almost certainly be challenged by rival airlines such as Ryanair Holdings Plc, gives German officials an effective veto over company strategy. The European Union must also approve.

While Lufthansa fought for weeks to limit government influence, its management board is expected to approve the deal quickly before asking the firm’s supervisory board to vote on it, according to people familiar with the matter. Europe’s largest airline last week warned that it required “urgent” assistance.

Luxembourgh Eases Confinement (11:30 a.m. NY)

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel announced a further loosening of confinement measures, allowing restaurants and cafes to open again from Friday.

Venues, such as cinemas, churches or theaters can also open, as long as fixed seats are allocated to maintain 2-meters of distance between people. Other public gatherings remain limited to 20 people and private homes can have a maximum of six guests at a time, Bettel said.

Luxembourg has been easing lockdown measures over the last three weeks as numbers of active infections have decreased. Primary schools reopened on Monday morning.

Senate Democrats Fault U.S. Testing Plan (10:45 a.m. NY)

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called a report on the Trump administration’s Covid-19 testing “disappointing” and “not a serious plan” to increase surveillance.

“President Trump’s national testing strategy is to deny the truth that there aren’t enough tests and supplies, reject responsibility and dump the burden onto the states,” the lawmakers said. after the report was delivered to Congress.

The report showed a target of 12.9 million tests nationwide. Rhode Island has conducted the most tests, with 37 per 1,000 residents, followed by Louisiana with 31 per 1,000. Kansas and Kentucky had the fewest at 3 per 1,000, according to the government report.

Trump Threatens to Move GOP Convention (10 a.m. NY)

President Donald Trump threatened to relocate the Republican National Convention from North Carolina unless Democratic Governor Roy Cooper guarantees the party can meet amid the pandemic.

Trump, in a series of tweets, said the party needs an immediate answer that the Charlotte site can be “fully occupied” Aug. 24-27, despite any outbreaks. “If not, we will be reluctantly forced to find, with all of the jobs and economic development it brings, another Republican National Convention site.”

North Carolina has eased some restrictions, but mass gatherings of more than 10 people indoors or 25 people outdoors remain prohibited.

“State officials are working with the RNC and will review its plans as they make decisions about how to hold the convention in Charlotte,” Cooper’s spokesperson said in a statement on Twitter Monday.

Iceland Eases Restrictions (9:40 a.m. NY)

Iceland is letting people back to the pub and the gym following success in containing the pandemic, raising to 200 people, from 50, the limit on gatherings and ending mandatory social distancing.

About 16% of the country’s population of 366,000 has been tested to date, which has helped control the sprea. Iceland has had 1,804 cases and 10 deaths, Johns Hopkins University data showed.

Iceland, whose economy is highly dependent on tourism, plans to start testing all airline passengers arriving at Keflavik Airport for coronavirus by June 15.

Portugal Cases Below 170 for Second Day (9:20 a.m. NY)

Portugal reported 165 new cases on Monday, below 170 for a second day and taking the total to 30,788, the government said. Deaths rose by 14 for a total of 1,330. The number of intensive care cases fell for a ninth day.

Spain to End Quarantine Requirement for Foreign Travelers (8:54 a.m. NY)

Spain will end mandatory quarantines for foreign tourists on July 1 as it prepares to reboot its key tourism industry. The decision was made Monday by a ministerial crisis group. Spain will “gradually open borders,” Foreign Minister Arancha Gonzalez said on Twitter.

Dutch Deaths Fall to Lowest in 10 Weeks (8:05 a.m. NY)

The Netherlands reported eight new fatalities from the virus, the lowest daily increase since March 17. New hospital admissions also fell to 8, the smallest number since the country began reporting the metric in late March. Confirmed cases rose 0.5%, in line with recent trends, to 45,445.

Dr. Hoenle Surges on UV report (8:00 a.m. NY)

Shares in Dr. Hoenle AG, a German maker of ultraviolet-radiation technology, rose as much as 25% after Munich-based daily Merkur reported on a statement posted on the company’s website as early as May 19 citing results of a test to neutralize the novel coronavirus.

Hungary to End Decree Rule (7:56 a.m. NY)

Hungary’s government will file a bill on Monday or Tuesday requesting an end to decree rule as the first wave of the pandemic recedes, Orban said. The powers, granted in March to fight the coronavirus, added to concerns about the future of democracy in the countty, a European Union member.

Iran Deaths Lowest Since Feb. 28 (6:06 a.m. NY)

Iran reported 2,023 new confirmed infections and 34 fatalities in the past 24 hours -- its lowest daily death count in almost three months. Total cases reached 137,724, with 7,451 deaths since its outbreak started.

Malaysia Cases Rise by Most in Six Weeks (4:36 p.m. HK)

Malaysia reported 172 new cases on Monday, the highest daily increase since April 11, three weeks since it relaxed lockdown measures. That brings the total to 7,417 infections and 115 deaths.

The government allowed nearly all sectors to reopen starting on May 4 as each day of the lockdown had cost 2.4 billion ringgit ($550 million) of losses to the economy, even as it cautioned people to refrain from leaving their homes unless necessary.

Montenegro Reports 19 Days Without New Infections (4:30 p.m. HK)

Montenegro said it’s the first “coronavirus-free” country in Europe as it hasn’t detected any new cases for 19 days and most of the infected have recovered. The small Adriatic state, once part of Yugoslavia, was also the last in Europe to report its first coronavirus case. A total of 324 people contracted the disease and nine have died in the country, which has a population of about 620,000.

German Businesses See Gradual Economic Rebound (4 p.m. HK)

German businesses are counting on an improvement in the economy in the second half after the coronavirus pandemic depressed private spending and investment and plunged the economy into a recession.Companies surveyed by Ifo showed cautious optimism in May, with a gauge of expectations rising after the previous month’s plunge. A full-fledged recovery though is still a long way off as consumers wary of infections keep away from shops and restaurants, and firms struggling with subdued demand cut jobs.

Hungary Fully Reopens Serb Border (3:30 p.m. HK)

Hungary reopened its border with Serbia entirely Monday as the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic receded in both countries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a Facebook video. While Hungary is a member of the European Union, Serbia isn’t.

China’s Xi Praises Hubei for Sacrifices During Outbreak (2:35 p.m. HK)

Chinese President Xi Jinping commended Hubei province for its sacrifices during the coronavirus outbreak at the country’s top national political gathering. Xi met the Hubei delegation at the National People’s Congress, where he reminded the public that vigilance against the virus shouldn’t be lowered and that future controls over the disease need to be normalized.

Wuhan, the city in Hubei at the epicenter of the outbreak, was put under the first massive lockdown globally. The quarantine caused suffering to residents in the city who lost their families and friends when medical resources were overwhelmed during the peak of the virus.

Xi showed concern over the city’s “post-virus” situation, calling for an orderly pickup of cremated ashes and the holding of funerals, after a ban on funerals and long lines of urns spurred questions about the true scale of casualties.

South Korea Nightclub-Linked Cases Rise to 237 (2:06 p.m. HK)

South Korea said the number of virus cases linked to nightclubs in Itaewon, Seoul, rose to 237 as of noon, from 233 previously. About 82,000 people were tested for possible infection related to the clubs, according to a briefing earlier by South Korea’s healthy ministry.

There’s “no need yet” to strengthen the daily distancing advisory as the infections are manageable despite the increase, the ministry said. The incubation period for infections through clubs in Itaewon from the end of April and early May has practically ended, but officials continue to monitor for secondary infections.

German Cases Rise as Infection Rate Increases (1:34 p.m. HK)

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate rose to 0.94, but stayed below the key threshold of 1.0. The so-called reproduction factor represents how many additional people become infected by a single positive case.

The total number of cases increased by 342 to 180,328 in the 24 hours through Monday morning, a slight increase from 276 the previous day. The country registered 22 deaths, bringing the total to 8,283. New fatalities have remained below 100 for more than 10 days.

India’s Maharashtra to Start Domestic Flights (12:25 p.m. HK)

India’s Maharashtra, home to the nation’s financial hub Mumbai, will resume commercial flights on Monday with reduced domestic services as the state struggles to contain coronavirus cases. The state will allow 50 flights per day, from 200 earlier, Mumbai airport said in a statement, joining airports in cities including Chennai and Hyderabad in pruning air-travel services.

