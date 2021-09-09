State unemployment insurance tax rates have already increased to the highest level permissible under the law. The rates rose to a range of 2.1% to 9.9% of taxable payroll in 2021, an increase from 2020 rates that ranged from 0.6% to 7.9%, DiNapoli said. As a result, employer tax payments grew between 26% and 160% in 2021. Employers will continue to pay rates up to 9.9% until the state has paid off the federal debt.