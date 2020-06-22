The $3 trillion measure passed by the Democrat-controlled House of Representatives would provide about $1 trillion to state and local governments being battered by the shutdowns. The amount the MTA would receive could carry it through the rest of the year, Foye said.
Earlier this year, the system received $3.8 billion with the enactment of the $2 trillion stimulus package in March.
Agency officials expect to need the remainder of its available funds to cover losses in July, said spokesman Tim Minton. Those funds will be distributed to the agency in August.
The transit agency, critical to a region that contributes about 8% of the U.S. economy, runs the city’s buses and subways, regional commuter rail systems and several bridges and tunnels. Its revenue since the Covid-19 lockdown began in March plummeted along with a 90% drop in subway and bus ridership, while costs increased as crews disinfect its train cars and stations daily, Foye said.
