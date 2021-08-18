The businesses called the requirement irrational and questioned the efficacy of vaccines, saying it was “an uncontested fact that unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals can both contract Covid-19 and the so-called ‘Delta’ variant, further illustrating the arbitrariness of this executive order.”
Though breakthrough infections among the vaccinated have become a growing concern, statistics show unvaccinated individuals have a far a greater chance of getting infected, becoming seriously ill and dying.
‘Irreparably Damaged’
De Blasio declined to comment on the lawsuit. During a Wednesday briefing he said the city and its legal counsel has “tremendous confidence” that New York is in a solid legal position to implement the mandates.
The suit cites statistics from December, before the more contagious Delta variant emerged, showing that most of the state’s infections came from social gatherings in private homes. The businesses also argued that they were unfairly targeted, since other establishments where people congregate, such as grocery stores, pharmacies and churches, are not covered by the mandate.
The suit alleges that Covid-19 restrictions have “severely and irreparably damaged” businesses throughout the city, which have been “struggling to bounce back” since Governor Andrew Cuomo lifted all limits in mid-June.
The case is Independent Restaurant Owners et al v. Bill de Blasio, 85155/2021, Supreme Court of New York, County of Richmond
(Updates with detail from complaint and De Blasio declining to comment.)
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.