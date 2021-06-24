There were more than 50,000 people in New York City homeless shelters in April, down from a peak of more than 63,000 over several months in 2019, but still more than double the figure in April 2001, according to the Coalition for the Homeless, a nonprofit advocacy group. The vast majority of people in shelter beds, more than 80%, are Hispanic or Black, according to the city Department of Homeless Services. There were also more than 2,000 unsheltered people experiencing homelessness in New York in January 2021, according to the city’s most recent point-in-time estimate.