In the U.K., Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to reset his government’s agenda with a financial statement and a speech on the post-pandemic landscape. Meanwhile, the country’s statistics body criticized the government’s testing data.

Key Developments:

• Virus Tracker: Cases pass 6.3 million; deaths exceed 376,000

• No-deal Brexit threat looms over pandemic-ravaged U.K.

• Wall Street sends wine, masks to clients with steakhouses closed

• Trump’s WHO exit threatens polio, tuberculosis along with Covid

• Social distancing is improving your shopping experience

• Closing factories the French way: A long, painful demise

NYC Mayor Says City Will Still Reopen (11:38 a.m. NY)

Mayor Bill de Blasio still plans to begin reopening New York City on June 8, despite the unrest related to protests over the death of George Floyd and a curfew that will continue for the rest of the week.

“It’s hard to believe that just a few days ago, all we were talking about was the pandemic,” de Blasio said Tuesday. “The pandemic is still there and we must address that. We need to reopen this city.”

Last week, the mayor estimated that 200,000 to 400,000 people will be returning to work in construction, manufacturing, wholesale and curbside retail during the first phase of the city’s reopening.

Florida Deaths Jump Most in 3 Weeks (11:35 a.m. NY)

Covid-19 deaths among Florida residents rose 2.8% to 2,530 in the latest report Tuesday, the biggest jump since May 8 and more than twice the average increase in the previous week. The state reported 57,447 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday, up 1.1% from a day earlier, compared with an average increase of 1.3% in the previous seven days. Florida began a phased reopening on May 4.

Swiss Keep Italy Border Controls (10:35 a.m. NY)

Switzerland is sticking with controls at the Italian border, declining to mirror Rome’s step of abolishing them on June 3, according to a statement.

The country said it’s too early to get rid off controls on its southern border. Swiss citizens and people with a Swiss residence permit will be able to enter Switzerland from Italy while the restrictions are in force.

Eurostar Increases London-Paris Service (10:35 a.m. NY)

Eurostar has made a small increase to service due to a slight rise in demand, according to a representative for the high-speed rail service.

Eurostar has two trains a day in each direction on the Paris-London route Monday to Thursday and three trains on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. It maintains one train in each direction on the London-Brussels route.

Iceland Proceeds With Airport Testing (9:45 a.m. NY)

Iceland is proceeding with plans to test all incoming airline passengers for Covid-19 from June 15 in a bid to salvage tourism, its biggest export. The government’s announcement follows consultations with the country’s chief epidemiologist and a deal with DeCODE Genetics, which will assist with the testing facilities.

Separately, the Portuguese government said it’s in advanced talks with Germany about setting up an “air corridor” for tourists. The government also started talks about this with the U.K. last week, Economy Minister Pedro Siza Vieira said at a parliamentary hearing in Lisbon.

Tokyo Issues Virus Alert After Cases Spike (9:44 a.m. NY)

Tokyo issued an alert to residents for the first time urging additional caution against the pandemic, after a spike in new cases. There were 34 new infections in the Japanese capital on Tuesday, the most in a single day in more than three weeks.

Governor Yuriko Koike triggered what she dubbed a “Tokyo Alert,” aiming to heighten residents’ awareness, which could lead to businesses in the capital again being asked to close their doors should a surge continue.

Lufthansa Introduces Mandatory Face Masks (9:35 a.m. NY)

Lufthansa is making it compulsory for people to wear face masks on its flights from June 8, according to a statement. Passengers must wear the masks when boarding, during the flight and when leaving the aircraft. Exceptions will be made for children under the age of 6 and for health reasons.

Top U.K. Statistics Official Questions Government Data (8:25 a.m. NY)

The U.K’s statistics body criticized the government’s coronavirus-testing data, saying it falls well short of expectations. In a letter Tuesday to Health Secretary Matt Hancock, David Norgrove, chair of the U.K. Statistics Authority, said that the “aim seems to be to show the largest possible number of tests,” which gives them “limited value” in terms of analysis.

“It is not surprising that given their inadequacy, data on testing are so widely criticized and often mistrusted,” he wrote.

Norway’s $10 Billion Oil Aid Package Set for a Boost (8:11 a.m. NY)

Norway’s opposition lawmakers are set to beef up a 100 billion-krone ($10 billion) aid package for its ailing oil industry after executives complained the government’s proposal would do little to stimulate investments and save jobs.

The global oil industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak, which reduced demand for crude when the market was already struggling with a glut. In Norway, western Europe’s biggest producer of oil and gas, companies are cutting spending just as the country faces a dearth of big projects in coming years.

Dutch Deaths In Single Digits For Third Consecutive Day (8:09 a.m. NY)

The Netherlands reported five new fatalities, the third consecutive day of single-digit growth. The total tally stands at 5,967. Confirmed cases rose 0.2%, below the recent seven-day average, to 46,647. Hospital admissions are also hovering around a record low.

The Netherlands on Monday entered a new phase of easing its lockdown with bars and restaurants reopening under certain conditions.

Working Out at Home Won’t Replace Going to Gym, Barclays Says (7:07 a.m. NY)

Home workouts may have become a lockdown staple, but Barclays Plc analysts say gym-goers won’t be ditching their memberships anytime soon. A survey of U.K consumers found that only 14% of gym members planned to cancel their contracts, despite 35% of them changing their attitude to home exercising amid the outbreak, the bank said in a note to clients Tuesday.

U.K. Banking Giants to Back $18.8 Billion Small-Business Fund (7:05 a.m. NY)

An investment firm backed by the biggest U.K. banks is working on a 15 billion-pound ($18.8 billion) fund to inject money into smaller companies that could struggle to repay debt they’ve taken on during the coronavirus outbreak.

The Business Growth Fund is in talks with the government and investors such as insurers and pension funds on proposals for a public-private fund to invest in viable companies that have received loans of as much as 5 million pounds under a government crisis program, according to Chief Executive Officer Stephen Welton. About 46,000 loans totaling nearly 9 billion pounds have been made under the program so far, according to Treasury data.

France Vows Not to Hike Tax While Weighing How to Pay Virus Bill (6:52 a.m. NY)

France won’t raise taxes even with the economy suffering a deeper recession than previously expected because of the coronavirus lockdown, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said.

The contraction this year will amount to 11%, more than the 8% previously predicted. That’s also more than the 9% slump forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey.

“Today we have taxation that is very heavy, among the highest of all developed economies so good sense is not to increase pressure on French people,” Le Maire said on French radio RTL. “Yes, debt will have to be paid back, but not by raising taxes -- by raising growth.”

Italy’s Conte Urges National Renewal Before Travel Ban Expires (6:45 a.m. NY)

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte marked Italy’s national day with an appeal to citizens to work together to revive the country, as his government prepares to lift restrictions on domestic travel from Wednesday.

With the number of new coronavirus cases continuing to decline, Italians will be allowed to travel freely around the country again, ending almost three months of confinement to their home region to limit transmission of the disease.

“Let’s combine and concentrate all our energy in the shared effort to pick ourselves up and begin again with maximum determination,” Conte said in a message posted Tuesday on Facebook.

Qatar Airways Chief Demands Flexibility on Aircraft Deliveries (6:44 a.m. NY)

The head of Qatar Airways called on the world’s two major planemakers to ease demands that ailing carriers accept delivery of new aircraft, saying their future relationship was at stake.

Airbus SE and Boeing Co. should accept delivery deferrals until at least 2022, Qatar Airways Chief Executive Officer Akbar Al Baker said in an interview Tuesday with Bloomberg TV.

“What is important is for Boeing and Airbus to show their customers that they are not only there with them in good times, but also in bad times,” Al Baker said. “If they don’t oblige, they will permanently lose us as a customer.”

India’s Biggest Airline Unable to Give Growth Guidance (6:42 a.m. NY)

IndiGo, operated by InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., said it’s unable to give any guidance on future capacity growth as the coronavirus pandemic destroyed demand for air travel in one of the world’s fastest-growing aviation markets.

The airline posted a loss of 8.7 billion rupees ($115 million) for the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of 5.9 billion rupees in the same period a year earlier.

Turkish Airlines to Start Europe Flights on June 18, Anadolu Says (6:24 a.m. NY)

Flagship carrier to start flights between six European countries and Turkey on June 18, state-run Anadolu Agency reports. It will be Turkey’s first serious step in lifting restrictions on international travel since shutting down flights more than two months ago.

Tourists from EU member states and Russia account for a majority of foreign visitors Turkey relies on for tens of billions of dollars in foreign-exchange revenues every year. In their absence due to the pandemic, Turkey is offering cheap loans to attract local visitors to holiday resorts across the country.

Egypt Caps Costs for Treating Coronvirus at Private Hospitals (6:24 a.m. NY)

Egypt set a daily cap of 10,000 Egyptian pounds ($626) for treating coronavirus patients at private hospitals, citing complaints about inflated prices. The Health Ministry stipulated a top-tier payment of 7,500-10,000 pounds for patients in intensive care and who require a ventilator. It capped the daily cost for patients in isolation and not in an ICU or on a ventilator at 1,500-3,000 pounds, according to a statement.

U.K. House Prices Drop Most Since 2009 Under Lockdown (5:33 p.m. HK)

Property values dropped 1.7% in May, the biggest decline since February 2009, Nationwide Building Society said Tuesday.

Separately, the Bank of England said U.K. household borrowing plunged in April as the first full month of lockdown pummeled the economy. Households on balance repaid 7.4 billion pounds ($9.3 billion) of consumer credit in April, the most since comparable records began in 1993.

The cost of the U.K.’s virus-support measures has risen to 56 billion pounds as the government pays the wages of 8.7 million jobs, according to the latest figures from the Treasury.

China Vehicle Sales Likely Rose for a Second Month, Group Says (5:28 p.m. HK)

Wholesales of cars as well as commercial vehicles such as light trucks probably increased about 12% to 2.14 million units last month, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Tuesday, signaling a recovery in the world’s largest car market is gathering pace.

In the first five months of the year, deliveries to dealers fell 23% to 7.9 million units, the trade body said in a statement, without giving further details.

Iran Reports Rise in Number of New Virus Cases (5:27 p.m. HK)

Iran’s daily number of new coronavirus cases edged up to 3,117 from 2,979 on Monday, bringing the total known infections to 157,562. The death tally rose to 7,942 with 64 more deaths in the past 24 hours.

South Korea Plans Third Extra Budget, Official Says (5:25 p.m.)

The government will submit a 35.3 trillion won ($28 billion) extra budget to parliament soon to lay the groundwork for post-pandemic growth, senior presidential secretary Kang Ki-jung said Tuesday during a meeting with opposition party officials, according to footage from Yonhap TV.

Virus-Linked Deaths in England, Wales Reach Lowest Since March (4:59 p.m. HK)

Almost 2,590 deaths registered in England and Wales mentioned the virus on the death certificate in the week ended May 22, the Office for National Statistics said on Tuesday. That’s a drop of 32% from a week earlier, and the lowest since the week of March 27, when the government introduced the lockdown.

Hong Kong Extends Gathering Limit of 8 People to June 18 (4:46 p.m. HK)

Hong Kong extended its ban on public gatherings of more than eight people to June 18, Secretary for Food and Health Sophia Chan said, after the government found a local cluster of nine people infected by the coronavirus.

The city also prolonged the 14-day quarantine requirement for travelers from China, Macau and Taiwan to July 7 and other overseas visitors to Sept. 18. Hong Kong said it found four new local cases and two imported cases on Tuesday.

(An earlier version corrected the date for the Hong Kong extension.)

