The agreement, $100 million more than proposed by de Blasio in April, was smoothed by more than $15 billion in federal aid that buoyed the city’s finances. The budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 expands free pre-kindergarten to 3-year-olds and increases spending on violence-reduction programs, tourism promotion and aid to small businesses. Better-than-expected income-tax collections allowed the city to boost its rainy-day fund by $500 million, to about $1 billion, and raise total reserves to $5.1 billion.