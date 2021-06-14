This is the first time the city will be using the voting process for a mayor’s race, though it has been used in City Council races. De Blasio pointed to the long lag times that occurred during earlier races. “It took a lot longer than I would have liked,” he said. “I am concerned that the count could take awhile.”He said the city has been trying to work with the board “to make sure they have the support they needed.” De Blasio said he wasn’t concerned with low turnout rates in the first couple of days of early voting, and that residents are still waking up to the fact the primary election is just a week away.