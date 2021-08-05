One of the pensions’ biggest ETI investments is an initiative, called the Public Private Apartment Rehabilitation program, that helps finance the construction and rehabilitation of affordable apartments. The retirement funds have pumped $1.5 billion into the program, which allows developers to lock in fixed-rate 30-year mortgages before construction starts. Working with nonprofits and banks including Citigroup Inc., PPAR has financed the preservation or construction of more than 43,000 units of affordable housing.