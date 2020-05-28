The U.K. will gradually scale back a job-support program and ask for help from companies that laid off workers during the pandemic. Italy’s economy shrank more than initially estimated and Renault said it plans to eliminate about 14,600 jobs.

Key Developments:

AD

• Virus Tracker: Cases top 5.8 million; deaths over 360,000

• Every single worker has Covid at one U.S. farm on eve of harvest

• In boom-and-bust San Francisco, pandemic brings grim new reality

AD

• Washington reopens in win for Trump amid nagging safety doubts

• Canada’s Covid hot zone is even deadlier than Chicago or L.A.

• Citi breaks with rivals on whether work from home is permanent

• Life returns to London’s finance hub -- doused in disinfectant

Subscribe to a daily update on the virus from Bloomberg’s Prognosis team here. Click VRUS on the terminal for news and data on the coronavirus. For a look back at this week’s top stories from QuickTake, click here.

AD

NYC Set to Reopen June 8 (1:30 p.m. NY)

New York City will start reopening some businesses on June 8, Governor Andrew Cuomo said, as officials meet the set of metrics the state is following to end the mandatory lockdown. The city could see 400,000 workers back on the job as the first phase of reopening begins, he said.A sticking point for the city is a high infection rate in some communities. Cuomo said the overall rate is about 20% but that in some neighborhoods in the Bronx and Brooklyn, the rate exceeds 40%. The governor said officials will concentrate on those hot spots next week, which he said will set the stage for reopening. The Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which runs the subways, commuter rail and bus services, is preparing for the return of workers, he said.“Reopening does not mean we’re going back to the way things were,” Cuomo said. “We go forward.”

AD

Sanofi Seeks Assurance on Hydroxychloroquine (1:21 p.m. NY)

AD

Sanofi decided to temporarily suspend the recruitment of new Covid-19 patients for hydroxychloroquine trials until it has reassurance on safety, the French drugmaker said in an emailed statement Friday.

The drugmaker also put on hold the release of supplies of hydroxychloroquine for off-label use in Covid-19 until safety concerns are cleared up by the World Health Organization, according to the statement. The antimalarial drug has been touted as a Covid-19 treatment by President Donald Trump, who said he had used it.

U.S. Spread May Have Started in January: CDC (1 p.m. NY)

The coronavirus may have started spreading in U.S. communities during the second half of January or in early February, weeks before the first known patients that weren’t linked to international travel were diagnosed, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

AD

AD

The death from Covid-19 of a woman in Santa Clara County, California, who fell ill on Jan. 31, plus the death of an unrelated man between Feb. 13 and 17, show that the virus was established well before the first known case of community transmission was diagnosed on Feb. 26, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report. A genetic analysis found a single lineage of virus was imported from China between Jan. 18 and Feb. 9, followed by several from Europe.

The early transmission was limited. Emergency department records from the same period showed no increase in visits for Covid-like infections before late February, while testing of 11,000 respiratory specimens starting on Jan. 1 found no positive cases before Feb. 20, the report said.

“It is not known how many U.S. infections occurred during February and March, but overall disease incidence before February 23 was too low to be detected through emergency department syndromic surveillance data,” the report concluded.

AD

AD

U.K. to Taper Pay Support (12:20 pm. NY)

The U.K. will gradually taper a job support program for workers hurt by the pandemic, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said in a bid to avert a mass wave of unemployment this summer.

Self-employed workers will be offered a further grant in August covering three months of earnings to help weather the lockdown, under plans outlined on Friday. Sunak is asking 1 million firms that furloughed employees onto his wage-subsidy plan to start making contributions.

The Chancellor is making the program more flexible to allow furloughed employees to work part-time from July -- a month earlier than previously planned. U.K. programs are currently supporting 10.7 million jobs, at a cost of almost 22 billion pounds ($27 billion).

AD

Restaurant Firms Said to Be at Risk (12:40 p.m. NY)

AD

Nearly two-thirds of publicly traded restaurants are at risk of bankruptcy as the pandemic batters the industry, with concern highest for small operators and restaurants that specialize in dine-in, Aaron Allen & Associates said in an analysis.

Allen’s analysis, which calculated risk scores for 46 companies using metrics such as working capital and earnings, finds 65% in what it calls the “distress zone.” The at-risk companies account for about 73,000 individual U.S. restaurant locations and $85 billion in annual sales.

Italy Cases, Deaths Rise (12:15 p.m. NY)

Italy’s new cases remained broadly stable on Friday, with 516 more infections, down from 593 a day earlier. Daily deaths rose to 87 from 70 on Thursday, for a total of 33,229.

AD

New cases in Lombardy, the hardest-hit region that includes Milan, fell to 354 from 382 Thursday; the daily increase is higher than the average in the past 10 days.

AD

Pakistan Has Biggest Single-Day Rise (10:55 a.m. NY)

Pakistan’s new cases rose by 2,801 and deaths increased by 57 in the past 24 hours, its biggest single-day increase. The South Asian nation has more than 64,000 cases, the third-most in Asia after India and China.

Cases are expected to spike, Pakistan health minister Zafar Mirza said in a televised briefing. The number of tests with positive results has climbed above 20% in the past two days.

Pakistan eased its lockdown, opening shopping malls and neighboorhood shops before Eid festivities this week. The government has hinted at a return to a lockdown if cases spike.

AD

De Blasio Declines to Give NYC Reopening Date (10:43 a.m. NY)

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio again declined to give a specific date for the first phase of the city’s reopening, saying only that he expected it would be in the first two weeks of June. Speaking at his daily briefing Friday, the mayor said New York still needs to meet a set of metrics required by the state and city. He repeated his plan to announce the reopening without giving businesses any advance notice. New York City remains the only region of the state still under a lockdown order.

AD

Vaccine Unlikely to Kickstart U.S. Economy: Survey (10:27 a.m. NY)

Investors think Moderna Inc.’s experimental Covid-19 inoculation wouldn’t be enough to unlock the economy, an Evercore ISI survey showed. The survey of over 100 investors -- more than half of whom specialize in health care -- found there’s a 43% probability that Moderna’s vaccine would be sufficient to set the U.S. economy aright, analyst Joshua Schimmer wrote in a note. Still, a majority expect the next update on mRNA-1273 will be positive and predicted emergency use authorization will be granted in the fourth quarter and regulatory approval in 2021.

Portugal Cases Rise Most in 3 Weeks (9:35 a.m. NY)

Portugal reported 350 new cases on Friday, the biggest daily increase in three weeks, with new infections mostly in the Lisbon region. Total cases stand at 31,946 after cases rose for five days. New deaths were 14, bringing the total to 1,383. New cases near Lisbon have come from some construction projects, some companies and certain neighborhoods, Director-General of Health Graca Freitas said Friday. Portugal started easing confinement measures on May 4 and plans to further loosen restrictions on June 1.

AD

Norway, Denmark Ease Borders Limits (9:30 a.m. NY)

Denmark and Norway agreed to allow leisure travel between the Scandinavian nations after both oversaw mostly successful efforts, including a nationwide lockdown, to contain the pandemic. Denmark also is allowing tourists from Germany and Iceland, subject to some restrictions.

Sweden was left out of the plan, and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said the neighboring country was “in a different place” on the virus. Norway and Denmark have about 20,000 total cases while Sweden, which adopted a more lax approach against the virus, has reported almost 36,500 cases.

U.S. Consumer Spending Falls Most Ever (8:30 a.m. NY)

U.S. consumer spending plunged in April by the most on record after the pandemic halted purchases of all but the most essential goods and services.

Household outlays fell 13.6% from the prior month, the sharpest drop in Commerce Department records back to 1959. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a 12.8% decline.

Austria to Lift Mask Requirement (8:20 a.m. NY)

Austria will lift the requirement to wear face masks in public places on June 15, keeping it only in public transportation, health-related sectors and for services that require close contact such as hairdressing, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said.

The country will also ease restrictions on restaurants including a limit of four guests allowed per table and an 11 p.m. curfew. Kurz warned that the coronavirus hasn’t been defeated yet and that social distancing and lockdown measures might still be required in response to local outbreaks.

Greece to Reopen Borders to Countries Including China (7:39 a.m. NY)

Greece will reopen its borders on June 15 to visitors from China and 28 other countries, as it becomes one of the first nations in Europe to attempt a revival of its key tourism sector. The list “is based on the epidemiological profile of the countries of origin,” the Athens-based Tourism Ministry said. It will gradually be expanded, adding more countries from July 1, according to an emailed statement.

Greece appeared to bring its coronavirus outbreak under control relatively quickly and has recorded 2,906 cases and 175 deaths out of a population of around 11 million people. The government now wants to reactivate the battered tourism sector, which accounts for about a fifth of gross domestic product. Greece’s economy is seen contracting in 2020 in a range from 5% to 10%.

Israel Signals Concern Over Rise in Cases (7:22 a.m. NY)

Israel’s Health Ministry warned the public that it should abide by social distancing practices after a “relatively unusual increase” in new coronavirus cases. The ministry reported 64 infections in the preceding 48 hours, according to a statement late Thursday, which bucked the declining trend over the past few weeks. The government has allowed most segments of the economy to reopen.

U.K. to Put More Onus on Employers in Furlough Plan (7:10 a.m. NY)

U.K. Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak is set to pass some of the burden of supporting furloughed workers onto their employers from August, according to a government official. In plans that will be unveiled on Friday, Sunak will ask employers pay 20% of workers’ wages, and cover their national insurance and staff pension costs from August, according to the official.

The announcement comes as the country begins to take steps away from the emergency programs designed to shepherd the economy through the coronavirus pandemic. The government currently is paying 80% of the wages for 8.4 million U.K. jobs and has been credited by the Bank of England with preventing a rapid spike in joblessness in the wake of shutdowns to control the virus.

The question is whether firms are ready to take on payroll costs again. If not, they could start firing workers, leading to a sharp spike in unemployment. Many are in a precarious financial position after weeks of doing little or no business.

Philippines Tweaks Virus Data Reporting After Spike (6:34 a.m. NY)

The Philippines will change how it’s reporting coronavirus infections a day after a record spike in daily cases. New infections will be differentiated from cases whose validation was delayed, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said. Friday’s virus count will be released later tonight, she said.

The record rise of 539 daily cases on Thursday “does not mean that the situation is worsening,” Vergeire said, adding that 109 of these were reported in the past three days. Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said restrictions in the capital region will be further eased from June 1, allowing the reopening of most businesses and transport including local flights.

Iran Cases Surge (6:15 a.m. NY)

Iran had its highest daily increase in new cases in almost two months, with 2,819 infections reported in 24 hours. The country added 50 more deaths, bringing the total to 146,668 infections and 7,677 fatalities. Earlier in the day, the health ministry said that the number of cases in three southern provinces were on the rise and just entering their peak.

Infection Rates Drop in Belgium and Germany (6 a.m. NY)

Belgian health authorities reported the 7-day average reproduction number, which reflects how fast the disease is spreading, declined to 0.73 in the seven days through May 28 from 0.86 in the prior week. Two-weekly tests on about 1,500 blood samples donated to the Red Cross by healthy volunteers showed that about 4.7% of the population has antibodies, a proportion virtually unchanged since mid-April.

Germany reported 672 new cases in the 24 hours through Friday morning, compared with 324 the previous day, bringing the total to 182,196. Fatalities increased by 42 to 8,470 and the daily death toll has remained below 100 for about two weeks. The reproduction factor fell to 0.61 on Thursday from 0.68, which means 10 infected people are estimated to infect an average of around six others.

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com