That’s the hope, at least. But it is hardly a sure thing. A comeback for boutique fitness centers hinges in large part on how enthusiastic customers are about returning. Many people might stick with at-home workouts even as life returns to some sense of normal, particularly if they realize doing so saves them money or transit time. Those who dropped $2,500 for a Peloton bike or $1,500 for Mirror, a competitor home-workout product, may opt to continue with those programs to get their money’s worth. A survey from TD Ameritrade found that 59% of Americans don’t plan to go back to their gym after the pandemic.