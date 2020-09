• Black Voters’ Mail-Ballot Rejections Are a Warning for Democrats

Obama Endorsements Show Changing Electoral Map

Obama didn’t win Arizona, Georgia, South Carolina or Texas in either of his two presidential campaigns, but he’s endorsing Senate candidates in all four states.

In a sign of the changing electoral map, the former president has given his blessing to candidates running in states that weren’t previously competitive for Democrats: Mark Kelly in Arizona, Jon Ossoff in Georgia and M.J. Hegar in Texas.

Obama also backed Senate candidate Jaime Harrison in South Carolina, a state that is not trending toward Democrats but where incumbent Senator Lindsey Graham is polling weaker than expected.

Since 2016, Obama has endorsed hundreds of Democratic candidates, typically focusing on those in competitive races where his imprimatur would help, and avoiding states where it might do more harm than good.

Obama has not made endorsements in the competitive race between Republican Senator Steve Daines and Democrat Steve Bullock in Republican-leaning Montana, or in the Alabama Senate race featuring endangered Democratic Senator Doug Jones.

Trump Upset by Fox News Polls Showing Him Behind (8:39 a.m.)

Trump is not a fan of most pollsters, but in recent days he has singled out Fox News polls that showed him behind in Nevada, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

In an interview with Fox News Radio Thursday, host Brian Kilmeade told Trump that he would like the pollsters if he met them and that while he doesn’t agree with their results, they “have a science and approach to it.”

“I might like them, but they’re incompetent. Brian, they were one of the -- the most far-off of all polls. They don’t like me, I can tell you that,” he said. “The worst poll is usually Fox.”

He returned to the theme Friday morning, tweeting that they were “so ridiculously wrong” in 2016.

In a post-election analysis of polling, Costas Panagopoulos, a professor then at Fordham University, found that Fox was right in the middle of 14 top pollsters, showing in its final pre-election national survey Hillary Clinton with 48% and Trump with 44% support. The actual result was Clinton 48.2% and Trump 46.1%.

In polling on House races, Fox was one of only two pollsters to accurately forecast the Republican advantage in the House vote.

In the analysis, Panagopoulos said that one reason presidential polls might have been off in 2016 was late-deciding voters and that any potential biases in polling “were generally not statistically significant.”

Biden Uses Mom-and-Pop Shops to Hit Trump on Coronavirus (7:34 a.m.)

Joe Biden’s campaign is airing a string of ads featuring small-business owners who say they were left behind by the coronavirus stimulus.

The ads feature testimonials from the heads of small businesses in battleground states: salon owners in Pittsburgh and Phoenix and the owners of a handmade soap shop and a brewery in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

In the ads, they criticize the Trump administration’s Paycheck Protection Program for giving money to large corporations. Several public companies, such as Ruth’s Chris Steak House, returned the money after a backlash.

“Watching the news and seeing these huge corporations receiving funding when, you know, we’re getting nothing, kind of makes you feel like you don’t matter,” Kimberly Clayton, owner of The Bath Place in Rocky Mount, says in one ad.

Another ad features Celeste Beatty, founder of Harlem Brewing Co. in Rocky Mount and the first Black woman in the country to own a beer company.

Rick Scott Pitches Bill to Stop Counting Votes

Senator Rick Scott wrote the playbook that Trump is using to discredit mail-in ballots. Now he wants to make part of it law.

In 2018, the Florida senator was ahead on election night but saw his lead diminish as mail-in ballots were counted. He charged that “unethical liberals” were trying to “steal this election” and sued to try to stop the count.

In recent weeks, Trump has made similar arguments, saying the only way he can lose is if the election is rigged, arguing the candidate ahead on election night should be crowned the winner and suggesting that he may go all the way to the Supreme Court to stop mail-in ballots from being counted, even as he plans to vote by mail himself.

On Thursday, Scott backed Trump up by proposing a bill that would require all mail-in ballots be counted during a narrow window from the morning of Election Day to 24 hours after the close of polls, a logistical impossibility in many parts of the country.

“We can’t wait weeks or months to find out the results of this election or any election in our future,” he said in a statement.

Scott’s proposed VOTER Act has zero chance of being signed into law, given Democratic control of the U.S. House.

Trump Campaign Ads Call Bad Polls ‘Fake News’

Faced with a slew of bad polls, the Trump campaign is running multiple ads arguing the surveys are inaccurate.

With Biden ahead in the Real Clear Politics average of polls nationally and in the battleground states of Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and North Carolina, the Trump campaign is running Facebook ads calling them “fake news.”

“President Trump knows that the Fake News Media will NEVER report accurately on his standings in the polls against Sleepy Joe,” says the ad copy on several similar ads.

The ads then urge supporters to fight back by taking an “Official Trump vs. Biden Poll,” which consists of a single question -- “Will you support President Trump in November?” -- and fields for ZIP Codes, email addresses and mobile phone numbers, a typical campaign tactic for harvesting supporter information.

For its part, the Biden campaign has played up positive polls for Trump in its Facebook ads and used flashbacks to predictions that Hillary Clinton would win in 2016 to keep his supporters motivated.

Coming Up:

The first presidential debate will be held Sept. 29 in Cleveland. The moderator will be Chris Wallace of Fox News.

