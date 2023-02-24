One Year of War Hangs Over Meeting of World’s Top Finance Chiefs

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Finance chiefs from the world’s most powerful economies began two days of official meetings in Bengaluru amid growing doubts that consensus can be reached on critical global issues such as debt relief for poorer nations. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a last-minute address to the gathering Friday morning, recognizing “serious economic difficulties” and “rising geopolitical tensions” that cloud the talks, without calling out Russia’s war in Ukraine by name.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Russia ending the war was “the most important thing” for the global economy as she accused officials from Moscow attending the Group of 20 meeting of being complicit in atrocities taking place in Ukraine.

“We are talking about debt restructuring, all these issues. That is important, but it’s better to have an end to the war,” Bank of Korea Governor Rhee Chang-yong said on the sidelines of the meetings. “Ending the war is a priority.”

The gathering coincides with the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Some participants on Friday rallied for language regarding the war agreed at the November leaders’ meeting in Bali to be replicated in this weekend’s final statement.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said it’s “not only politically necessary, but likely” that would be the outcome.

“It is not acceptable for Germany if we would fall behind the language of the G-20 meeting in Bali. We have expressed that, others have expressed that,” he said in a Friday press conference in Bengaluru.

Prospects for a communiqué and progress in negotiations on debt restructuring and loan relief have been clouded by division. India is pushing for the traditional concluding statement and is showing signs of flexibility on language.

“There is no artificial choice between whether we focus on Ukraine or whether we focus on other important global issues like climate change and tackling poverty,” UK’s Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, told reporters. “Unless we resolve the global security threats, there can be no progress on these other areas.”

China Tensions

Aside from Russia’s war, US-China tensions remain heated in the aftermath of the spy balloon episode. Those divisions are also spilling over into the topmost agenda items, including how to restructure debt for many low-income countries in distress.

“We’re calling on China to live up to its responsibilities,” Lindner said. “We want to stick to established procedures,” and that involves that development banks shouldn’t be part of any restructuring.

China says it wants to see the World Bank and other multilateral lenders it sees as US proxies share in any creditor pain by also agreeing to a haircut on their loans. In a video speech Friday, Chinese Finance Minister Liu Kun said G-20 nations should mobilize more financing through multiple channels to boost the global economic recovery.

Broader questions loom around how those multilateral lenders — especially the World Bank — should be reformed. Yellen is calling for more leverage of private sector finance and more focus on big global issues rather than individual projects.

The US announced its nomination of former Mastercard Inc. Chief Executive Officer Ajay Banga to succeed the departing David Malpass as World Bank president — a post traditionally held by an American with the US as the largest shareholder.

Germany’s Lindner called the US nomination of Banga “remarkable” and specifically acknowledged his private-sector background as an asset toward winning more private capital, as well as a personality that could help bridge the developed and developing worlds.

Friday afternoon meetings include two separate sessions on financial inclusion. Saturday, a slate of debt restructuring talks are expected, in addition to scheduled discussions that will tackle financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, global health, and international taxation ahead of a final evening press conference.

