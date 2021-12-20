David Feinberg, formerly vice president of Google Health, took over as Cerner’s chief executive officer on Oct. 1, saying a major goal would be to use data as a diagnostic tool to help doctors and nurses improve patient care. Two years ago, Cerner announced a deal with Amazon’s cloud division to develop programs trying to predict medical diagnoses or recommend courses of treatment for patients. It’s unclear how Oracle will navigate that challenge, given it would be a complicated undertaking to move systems that are now supported by AWS onto Oracle’s infrastructure.