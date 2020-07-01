U.S. daily coronavirus cases topped 50,000 for the first time with increases in major states including Florida, Texas and California, while reopenings were pulled back and more local governments mandated masks. Wells Fargo & Co. is pulling back from student lending as the U.S. surge in coronavirus cases threatens to further disrupt higher education and the broader economy.

Wells Fargo Hits Brakes on Student Loans (8:11 a.m. NY)

Wells Fargo & Co. is pulling back from student lending as the U.S. surge in coronavirus cases threatens to further disrupt higher education and the broader U.S. economy.

The firm, which has been reviewing businesses under new Chief Executive Officer Charlie Scharf, said student loans for the upcoming academic year will be granted only to people who submitted applications before July 1 or to customers who already have an outstanding balance on a prior student loan from the bank.

England’s Schools to Reopen From September (7:48 a.m. NY)

Restrictions on class sizes will be lifted to allow English schools, colleges and nurseries to fully reopen in September, at the start of the next academic year, Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said. Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is trying to persuade schools to return to normal, amid concerns that pupils are falling behind in their education and parents are unable to work effectively while educating their children.

Botswana President Quarantines After Aide Tests Positive (7:18 a.m. NY))

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi started 14 days of quarantine after an “official closely serving him” tested positive for coronavirus, according to a statement emailed by the Office of the President.

Airbnb Restricts Bookings for Some U.S. Guests Under 25 (7:12 a.m. NY)

Airbnb Inc. will restrict guests under the age of 25 with less then three positive reviews from booking entire home listings that are close to where they live, the company said in a statement. The measure will support “safe and responsible” travel in the U.S. and follows a similar initiative in Canada that was implemented earlier this year.

EU Seeks to Secure Remdesivir Doses (7:01 a.m. NY)

The European Union is in negotiations with Gilead on the possibility of reserving a “sufficient number of doses” of remdesivir for the bloc’s member states, a European Commission spokesman told reporters.

Djokovic’s Second Covid-19 Test Results Negative (6:14 a.m. NY)

World top tennis player Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena, recovered from coronavirus, his public relations agency said by email. The couple tested positive after an exhibition tour in the Balkans last month.

Neither showed any symptoms and have stayed in self-isolation over the past 10 days.

German Parliament Backs $246-Billion Debt Binge to Spur Growth (6:10 a.m. NY)

Germany’s lower house of parliament approved additional borrowing that will raise new debt this year to 218 billion euros ($246 billion) to fund spending to put the economy back on track.

The Bundestag also backed the government’s stimulus package designed to boost long-term competitiveness and help achieve climate targets, as the country seeks to emerge from its worst recession since World War II.

Audi Sees Swift Profit Recovery From Next Year After Virus Hit (5:57 p.m. HK)

Audi expects earnings to rebound quickly as Volkswagen AG’s premium-car division boosts restructuring efforts under new Chief Executive Officer Markus Duesmann.

Operating profit should reach 4.2 billion euros ($4.7 billion) next year and almost 5.8 billion euros in 2022, with the latter topping pre-crisis levels, the German carmaker said on its website. The numbers are based on an analysis by PricewaterhouseCoopers.

Kazakhstan’s Leader for Life Recovers From Virus (5:28 p.m. HK)

Kazakhstan’s former President Nursultan Nazarbayev, 79, tested negative for coronavirus after contracting the disease last month, according to a statement on Twitter. Nazarbayev holds the title “leader of the nation” and is head of the Security Council for life even though he handpicked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev as his successor in March 2019.

Spanish Firms Are Most Anxious About Future, Dutch Most Relaxed (4:45 p.m. HK)

Businesses in Spain are the most concerned about the economic fallout of the coronavirus lockdown while companies in the Netherlands are the least anxious, according to a European survey from Swedish debt collector Intrum AB. Of the 9,980 companies surveyed, two-thirds of respondents ranked the risk of a pan-European recession as one of the top three challenges hindering the ability of customers to settle their bills on time during the next 12 months.

Israel Imposes Neighborhood Lockdowns (4:34 p.m. HK)

Israel has imposed localized lockdowns in areas of Lod, a mixed Jewish and Arab city near Tel Aviv, and in the coastal town of Ashdod, because of a surge in coronavirus cases.

Entrance and exit from three neighborhoods in each of the two cities will be restricted for a period of one week from Thursday. Close to 1,000 coronavirus cases were confirmed nationwide on Wednesday, bringing the total number to more than 26,000 and 324 deaths.

The Defense Ministry will call up 500 reserve soldiers to help fight the outbreak, of whom most will staff quarantine hotels.

Accenture Cuts Up to 900 Jobs as Pandemic Takes Toll (4:12 p.m. HK)

Consulting firm Accenture is cutting as many as 900 jobs, or 8% of its U.K. workforce, amid a sharp slump in demand for its advisory work. The company has notified staff and plans “collective consultation” for a program of redundancy.

China Vehicle Sales Rise for Third Month (4:12 p.m. HK)

Vehicle sales advanced for a third straight month in China, signaling that an economic rebound is gathering pace as the pandemic gradually abates in the country.

Sales of passenger cars such as sedans and SUVs, as well as commercial vehicles, increased 11% in June from a year earlier to 2.28 million units, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers said Thursday in a statement, citing preliminary figures.

EUSA Pharma Gets Approval for Phase 3 Treatment Trial (4:00 p.m. HK)

EUSA Pharma received approval from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration to conduct a phase 3 clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of intravenous siltuximab to treat severe coronavirus patients.

Fauci Sees Need for Multiple Vaccines (3:39 p.m. HK)

The world needs more than one vaccine to tackle the pandemic, said Anthony Fauci, director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Oxford’s vaccine project is currently ahead of others, Fauci told the BBC.

Hungary Tightens Travel Rules, Rejects EU (3:05 p.m. HK)

Hungary won’t heed a European Union recommendation to gradually start opening its borders to travelers from outside the bloc, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said, citing health concerns amid a resurgence of the virus abroad.

The EU recommended earlier this week that member states start lifting travel restrictions for 14 countries as well as China, pending confirmation of reciprocity. Of the nations on the list, Hungary will only allow unfettered travel to and from neighboring Serbia, Orban said.

Musk Says Tesla Is Building RNA Microfactories (2:52 p.m. HK)

Tesla is building RNA microfactories for vaccine maker CureVac and possibly others at Tesla Grohmann, a manufacturing automation company it bought in 2017, CEO Elon Musk said on Twitter.

France Says Virus Contained (2:17 p.m. HK)

All indicators are showing the coronavirus is under control in France after the some 200 clusters identified since lockdown measures were loosened were contained, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said in an interview on RTL radio.

The government is putting in place new restrictions in French Guiana, where cases have increased and is increasing nationwide testing this week to around 300,000. Any reopening of night clubs would be problematic, Veran said.

California Principals Quarantined After Exposure (1:26 p.m. HK)

More than 40 school principals in the South Bay are in quarantine after being exposed to Covid-19 during an in-person meeting held by the Santa Clara Unified School District, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

German Infection Rate Stays Below Benchmark (1:24 p.m. HK)

Germany’s coronavirus infection rate remained below the key threshold of 1.0, and the number of new cases stayed much lower than the levels at the height of the outbreak.

The reproduction factor -- or R value -- edged higher to 0.86 on Wednesday from 0.83 the previous day, according to the country’s health body, the Robert Koch Institute. The value remains far below its level last week, when local outbreaks and increased testing lifted the number as high as 2.88.

There were 475 new cases in the 24 hours through Thursday morning, up from 376 the previous day and bringing the total to 195,893, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. That compares with almost 7,000 at the peak of the pandemic in late March.

Thailand Reports 6 More Cases, Total 3,179 (12:38 p.m. HK)

Thailand confirms six new coronavirus cases Thursday, all found in state quarantine after returning from Indonesia, South Africa and Sudan, according to Panprapa Yongtrakul, a spokeswoman for the Covid-19 center.

Australians Drain Their Pension Accounts (12:17 p.m. HK)

About 480,000 mostly younger Australian workers have drained their retirement savings accounts after the government allowed early access to alleviate financial hardship during the coronavirus outbreak, according to an industry group.

An estimated 395,000 people aged under 35 have eroded their retirement accounts, Industry Super Australia said on Thursday. The move could leave more people reliant on the government pension later in life, ISA says.

Manhattan Home Sales Fall Most on Record (12:04 p.m. HK)

Manhattan home sales plunged the most on record in the second quarter as New York was shut down to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Purchases of co-ops and condos in the borough tumbled 54% from a year earlier to 1,357, according to a report Thursday by appraiser Miller Samuel Inc.and brokerage Douglas Elliman Real Estate. It was the biggest annual decline since the firms started keeping the data in 1990.

Tokyo New Cases at Highest in Two Months (11:44 a.m. HK)

Tokyo found 107 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the most since May 2. “We are at the stage where we must urge caution over the infection,” Governor Yuriko Koike said.

Thai Glove Maker Surges after $480 Million IPO (11:41 a.m. HK)

Sri Trang Gloves (Thailand) Pcl, the nation’s largest glove maker, gained as much as 77% in the Thai stock exchange’s first listing since the novel coronavirus outbreak. The company is expected to see a five-fold increase in profit this year, Jaroonpan Wattanawong, an analyst at Maybank Kim Eng Securities (Thailand) Pcl, wrote in note Wednesday.

U.S. Cases Top 50,000 for First Time Ever (11:05 a.m. HK)

U.S. daily cases rose above 50,000 for the first time ever on the first day of July, according to data from Johns Hopkins University and Bloomberg News.

New cases rose by 51,374 on Wednesday, a 1.95% increate from Tuesday, the fastest rate since mid-May.

Taiwan Mulls Easing Border Controls Gradually (11:01 a.m. HK)

The government will gradually lift border controls without compromising virus containment efforts, depending on Covid-19 situation globally and domestically, Mainland Affairs Council says on its website. Decision will be announced in a timely manner.

Washington Frats Record Widespread Infections (10:57 a.m. HK)

At least 80 students living in a dozen fraternity houses at the University of Washington campus tested positive, with hundreds of results pending, the Seattle Times reported.

Three fraternity residents had symptoms of COVID-19, and public health officials noticed a spike in cases from the area among people ages 18 to 20, said university spokeswoman Michelle Ma, according to the newspaper.

U.S. House Extends Small Business Loan Plan (10:08 a.m. HK)

The House gave congressional approval Wednesday to extending the popular Paycheck Protection Program for small businesses until Aug. 8, hours after the deadline for applications lapsed with more than $130 billion still available.

The Senate passed the extension Tuesday, shortly before the Small Business Administration was to stop accepting new loan applications at 11:59 p.m. Both chambers used expedited procedures to send the bill to President Donald Trump, who was expected to sign it, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Australia’s Victoria Records 77 Cases (9:28 a.m. HK)

Victoria on Thursday said it had 77 new infections in the previous 24 hours, while most other states and territories have recorded few, if any, community transmissions for weeks.

The new infections means that Victoria has 415 active cases that its aware of, which state Chief Heath Officer Brett Sutton said on Thursday “means there are other infections still to be found out there and they’re all at risk of transmitting to others.”

South Korea Confirms 54 Coronavirus Cases (9:16 a.m. HK)

South Korea found 54 more confirmed Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, raising the total tally to 12,904, according to data from Korea Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.

Of the new cases 44 were locally infected, while 10 were imported. The death toll remained unchanged at 282.

China Reports 3 Coronavirus Cases, 2 Imported (8:54 a.m. HK)

China reported three new cases, including one in Beijing and two imported cases in Shanghai and Guangdong, according to a statement from China’s National Health Commission.

On Wednesday, the nation reported three local cases in Beijing, down from seven the day before. China has reported 83,537 confirmed coronavirus cases, and the total death toll now stands at 4,634.

