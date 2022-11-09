Pandemic Relief Helped Spur the ‘Great Resignation’ in the US, Study Finds

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The surge in people leaving their jobs during the US economic recovery from the Covid-19 recession might have been a by-product in part of a program designed to keep people employed, a new study shows. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) was first enacted in the spring of 2020, and an additional round was approved in December of that year. It was aimed at small businesses, and offered them federal money in return for keeping workers on their payrolls.

The PPP might effectively have restrained turnover in the job market that would otherwise have occurred, according to an economic commentary published by the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland.

“Industries receiving larger PPP loans experienced elevated quits even 12 months after the PPP disbursement, suggesting that the availability of PPP funds might have prevented some ‘usual’ reallocation from happening early on and thus subsequently created a pent-up demand for labor market reallocation,” the researchers behind the study wrote.

Advertisement

The analysis, by Cleveland Fed economist Murat Tasci and Ayşegül Şahin of the University of Texas at Austin, adds to debate over the role of Covid-19 relief in generating a job market that continues to see a lower participation rate than before the pandemic. Expanded jobless benefits and multiple rounds of stimulus checks helped offer a financial cushion that some economists say might have contributed to more people staying out of the workforce.

Other evidence suggests that some workers reassessed their priorities in the wake of the pandemic and the strains it imposed -- helping to spur what’s become known as the Great Resignation.

“Our analysis provides an alternative narrative of the Great Resignation,” the study posted by the Cleveland Fed said. “It appears that pandemic-era policies that were intended to mitigate widespread dislocations in the labor market, and indeed reduced labor market reallocation early on, potentially led to pent-up reallocation later in the recovery.”

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article