The company is looking to seize a greater slice of the U.S. market for payments between businesses, which stands at roughly $25 trillion a year, according to a Mastercard Inc. presentation. While the segment has become increasingly digital over the last 15 years, more than 40% of business payments are still processed with checks, according to a report by the Association for Financial Professionals and underwritten by JPMorgan Chase & Co. last year.
“Business payments shouldn’t be more complicated than paying a friend with your phone,” Matan Bar, Melio co-founder and chief executive officer, said in a statement.
