Congress plans to combine the virus-related measures with $1.4 trillion in government spending for fiscal year 2021. The deal is expected to include funds for small businesses, stimulus payments for most individuals, supplemental unemployment benefits, support for vaccine distribution and resources for education, child care and housing.

While negotiators agreed to leave out two contentious provisions -- liability protections and direct aid for state and local governments -- more discord emerged in the final details. One of the biggest disputes is over the future of U.S. Federal Reserve emergency lending programs authorized in the last round of stimulus passed in March.

Other Developments:

• Republicans Bind Virus Aid to Limit on Fed Lending, Risking Bill

• Congress Approves Stopgap Funding as Virus Relief Talks Continue

• Senate Republicans May Not Extend Federal Eviction Moratorium

Pelosi Says GOP Fed Limits Still Biggest Hurdle (1:40 p.m.)

The biggest obstacle to a pandemic relief deal remains a Republican proposal to constrain the Federal Reserve’s crisis lending programs, Speaker Nancy Pelosi told House Democrats on a call, according to a person familiar with the discussion.

Pelosi said the proposal advocated by Republican Senator Pat Toomey would restrict options of the incoming Biden administration and the Fed in responding to an economic downturn. She said she is waiting to hear Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s response to a proposed compromise, according to the person, who asked to anonymity to provide details of the private call.

Toomey, backed by other Republicans, wants a provision in the relief bill that would bar the Fed from restarting five emergency lending programs that expire at the end of the year, or create similar ones going forward. Democrats argue those restrictions are too broad. The issue is one of the main subjects of a call that Mnuchin is holding with Republicans. -- Billy House

Mnuchin, GOP Senators to Discuss Fed Solution at 1 p.m. (12:10 p.m.)

Republican senators will speak with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin at 1 p.m. by phone, a call where a solution to the Fed lending facilities issue could be ironed out, said GOP Senator Richard Shelby of Alabama.

Separately House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters that the Fed facilities item is the only holdout issue now between the two sides.

Asked if they could iron it out today, she said, “We’re trying to. It depends if Republicans actually do want a deal. -- Erik Wasson and Laura Litvan

Schumer Says Toomey’s Fed Plan is a Stumbling Block (11:54 a.m.)

There’s enough bipartisan agreement to finalize a coronavirus relief deal “very soon,” Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said.

The “one” outstanding issue is GOP Senator Pat Toomey’s language that would bar the Fed from utilizing in the future emergency lending programs similar to what was approved by Congress in March, Schumer said on the Senate floor. He said Toomey and McConnell only raised this as an issue in negotiations only “in the past few days.”

He said Toomey’s plan could reduce flexibility on both the Treasury Department and the Fed to respond to future crisis. He called on Republicans to agree on a swift compromise.

“Everybody needs to make a decision about whether we’re going to pass this much-needed relief or not, and about eleventh-hour demands and whether they are worth holding up the entire bill,” he said. -- Laura Litvan

McConnell Says Time to ‘Land This Plane’: (11:12 a.m.)

Millions of American families “are still under terrible strain” in the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said on the Senate floor as the day’s proceedings kicked off.

“Senators on both sides know what we need to do,” said McConnell, a Kentucky Republican. He called on lawmakers to prepare to offer bipartisan support for a final deal and a massive spending bill that will fund the government the rest of the fiscal year.

Months into the negotiation process, McConnell said any attempt at finishing a bill can drift into an “unending catalog of disagreements.”

”The American people cannot feed their families or pay their bills with Congress’s good-faith discussions,” he said. “We need to conclude our talks, draft legislation, and land this plane.”

Asked in the adjacent hallway if lawmakers will get a deal today, McConnell says he “hopes so.” -- Laura Litvan and Erik Wasson

Virus Relief Talks Drag on With Sunday Deadline (6 a.m.)

Republicans and Democrats spent much of last week exchanging proposals to resolve their final disagreements over the virus relief package, and leaders of both parties have said they are making progress.

South Dakota Senator John Thune, the chamber’s second-ranking Republican, characterized the negotiation as part of the normal -- but long -- process to write important legislation.

“People are anxious to get this done,“ Thune said Friday. “But it’s just arduous work.”

The biggest dispute Friday was over a provision requested by Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, that would bar the Fed from restarting five emergency lending programs that expire at the end of the year, or create similar ones going forward. Democrats said this was a political act designed to limit the incoming Biden administration’s ability to respond to future crises.

Talks were also hung up on Democratic request to match 100% of Federal Emergency Management Agency payouts for the pandemic, which Republicans warned could be a back door to send $90 billion to states and local governments in the future. There was also a question of whether the deal would need to extend an existing eviction moratorium in addition to providing funds for rental assistance.

Since the relief bill will be attached to regular government spending, both the House and Senate will have to pass the combined package in time for President Donald Trump to sign it into law before midnight Sunday. That’s when the latest temporary funding measure is set to expire.

