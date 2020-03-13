“We’re very close to getting this done,” Mnuchin said on CNBC Friday morning. “This is a very important bill for small and medium sized businesses, for people impacted by the coronavirus.”

“This is the second inning in a baseball game,” the Treasury secretary said. “We’ll be coming very quickly back on issues dealing with the airline industry.”

President Donald Trump had dismissed the original Democratic plan, unveiled Wednesday, saying it was filled with ideological “goodies.” Republicans in Congress had their own issues with some provisions.

“It’s fair to say we are close to an agreement, subject to an exchange of paper,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday night.

Pelosi, in an email to House Democrats, said the plan will include free coronavirus testing, 14 days of paid sick leave, increased funds for Medicaid, and enhanced unemployment benefits and food aid. But it gave few details.

“It’s about paid sick leave, it’s about family medical leave, it’s about unemployment insurance,” Pelosi said. “It’s about our children who are out of school and need to be fed, it’s about seniors and people with disabilities.”

Pelosi told Democrats that “time is of the essence.” After a vote on the bill, the House is scheduled to adjourn for a recess through next week, but Pelosi said members will be working on a third emergency response package.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will stay in session next week, rather than leaving Washington as previously planned, to take up any legislation that emerges from the negotiations.

The spread of the virus in the U.S. has prompted state and local governments to close schools and, in some cases, restrict gatherings of large numbers of people in any venue. Professional sports leagues and college teams have suspended play. That is further squeezing the economy along with slowdowns worldwide as financial markets slide. The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Nasdaq 100 indexes are all in a bear market, with losses from February’s closing records extending well past 20%.

House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal said negotiators sought to show to Americans that there was cooperation in Washington to find a way to deal with the impact of the global pandemic.

“There was some differing of opinion, but that we felt that putting together something that the American people could see cooperation on between the two parties in this difficult moment would be a confidence builder. And we approached it that way,” Neal said.

House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern said House Democrats and the administration are waiting to put the plan on paper before declaring an agreement so both sides can make sure their understandings of the details are the same.

Pelosi initially had pushed ahead with a Democrats-only plan earlier this week as the Trump administration didn’t deliver a promised proposal to respond to the economic consequences of the outbreak.

Trump failed to calm roiling equity markets with an error-filled Oval Office address Wednesday night where he announced restrictions on travel from Europe but didn’t offer a detailed plan to bolster the economy.

Trump also suggested a temporary cut in the payroll tax, which funds Social Security. But that faces bipartisan opposition and the White House hasn’t offered a plan.

Trump continued to push for a payroll tax cut on Friday, saying on Twitter that was the way to go “if you want to get money into the hands of people quickly & efficiently.” It’s considered a costly move, since the Congressional Budget Office estimates payroll taxes would bring in $1.3 trillion over the 2020 fiscal year.

McConnell called the Democrats’ earlier proposal an “ideological wish list” that would create a “needless thicket of new bureaucracy.”

Senator Rob Portman of Ohio, a senior Republican on the Finance Committee, said after a meeting of all Senate Republicans Thursday that the Democrats’ earlier bill had many acceptable provisions, including food stamp and unemployment insurance increases.

“Most of them would be acceptable over here, I think,” Portman said. He said the paid sick leave provision, though, would have problems in the Senate if it created a permanent mandate for employers.

The House Democrats’ measure was the only viable bill introduced in Congress this week to deal with the coronavirus.

“We’re here to pass a bill. When we pass a bill we will make a judgment on what comes next,” Pelosi told reporters.

