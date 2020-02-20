A 2004 executive order requires the heads of federal agencies to provide an opportunity for service-disabled veteran businesses to increase their participation in federal contracting. The order set a target goal of providing at least 3% of all federal contracting dollars to service-disabled veteran businesses each year.
The report, which doesn’t name any businesses which received payments, also doesn’t give a time frame for when the ineligible contracts were awarded.
