China’s economy weakened further last month after virus curbs damped consumer spending, a trend that may be extended as students and teachers were urged to avoid travel for the upcoming holidays. Singapore said the treatment plan for most people with breakthrough infections will be home quarantine.
Key Developments:
Pfizer Says Vaccine Efficacy Erodes (8:54 a.m. NY)
Pfizer Inc. said that data from the U.S. and Israel suggest that the efficacy of its vaccine wanes over time, and that a booster dose was safe and effective at warding off the virus and new variants.
The company detailed the data in a presentation it will deliver to a meeting of outside advisers to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Friday.
Separately, blood plasma taken from people immunized with the vaccine was able to neutralize the lambda and delta-plus variants in a lab study, a sign that the shot continues to be protective. The company-sponsored study was posted on BioRxiv, a pre-print site, and has not been subject to peer review.
Biden to Meet Executives on Vaccine Mandates (8:07 a.m. NY)
President Joe Biden will meet with executives who’ve taken steps to require employees to be vaccinated.
Biden will meet at the White House with Brad Smith, president of Microsoft Corp.; Bob Chapek, chief executive officer of The Walt Disney Co.; Roz Brewer, CEO of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.; Tim Boyle, president and CEO of Columbia Sportswear Co.; Greg Adams, CEO of Kaiser Permanente, and others, according to an official familiar with the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
Biden will emphasize that businesses that have required shots have seen sharp increases in vaccination rates in short periods of time, the official said. White House officials hope the event serves as a rallying cry for other workplaces, the official said.
Lilly to Supply 388,000 Antibody Doses to U.S. (7:01 a.m. NY)
Eli Lilly will supply 388,000 doses of its neutralizing antibody therapy etesevimab to the U.S. government, with much of that being shipped in the third quarter.
WHO Sees Vaccine Progress in Africa (6:48 a.m. NY)
Headway is being made in efforts to secure more coronavirus vaccines for Africa, where less than 3.5% of the population has been fully inoculated, according to the head of the World Health Organization.
“Between now and the end of the year we expect the volumes of vaccines coming into Africa to increase substantially,” said Tedros Ghebreyesus, the WHO’s director-general. “That makes it crucial that all countries step up their preparations to roll out vaccines.”
Officials from the WHO, the Covax initiative and the African Union’s Africa Vaccine Acquisition Trust met on Tuesday to discuss the continent’s vaccine shortfall and how to address it.
Putin ‘Is Feeling Fine’ in Self-Isolation (5:54 p.m. HK)
Russian President Vladimir Putin “is feeling fine, absolutely healthy,” as he continues self-isolation after being exposed to a staffer with Covid, a spokesman said. Putin is maintaining a full work schedule, holding meetings by videoconference and limiting in-person contacts “as much as possible,” he said.
Hungary Sees No Lockdowns as Deaths Rise (5:30 p.m. HK)
Hungary doesn’t plan to re-introduce lockdown measures since a majority of the population is now vaccinated, Cabinet Minister Gergely Gulyas said.
Even with infections set to rise, the government expects serious cases and deaths to be significantly lower now than in earlier waves of the pandemic, he told reporters Wednesday.
Hungary, which has had the world’s highest per-capita deaths from coronavirus after Peru since the outbreak of the pandemic, reported that 12 people died on Tuesday, the highest level for a single day in more than three months.
Japan Finds Floating Material in Vaccines (3:43 p.m. HK)
Two more cities in Japan reported finding white-colored floating substances in Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine vials and said they will ask for analysis. Pfizer said it’s investigating the substances.
China Advises Students, Teachers Not to Travel (3:26 p.m. HK)
China’s Ministry of Education advised students and teachers not to travel during the upcoming holidays in late September and early October, according to state TV report.
The country’s delta outbreak continued to grow in the southeastern province of Fujian, with 51 infections reported on Wednesday. The city of Putian, the manufacturing hub where the first handful of cases were detected, reported 33 cases. Xiamen, which has been placed in lockdown, reported 13 infections, including one that’s asymptomatic. Port city Quanzhou found five infections.
No local cases have been reported elsewhere in China, though tens of thousands left Fujian prior to the outbreak, prompting experts to warn about a potential spread to the rest of the country.
Taiwan’s New Taipei City to Relax Curbs (3:18 p.m. HK)
Taiwan’s New Taipei City will allow dine-in services from Thursday as the recent outbreak stabilizes, Mayor Hou Yu-ih said at briefing. Libraries, sports centers and swimming pools will reopen as well.
Yet the government doesn’t plan to downgrade the current level 2 alert after Sept. 20 given several recent cluster infections, health minister Chen Shih-chung said at a briefing.
Italy Set to Extend Vaccine Pass (1:41 p.m. HK)
The Italian government is set to approve a plan to require proof-of-vaccination documents for workers in the public and private sectors starting in mid-October, Corriere della Sera reported. A decree law may be approved on Thursday.
The new rules would extend country’s use of the documents -- known as Green Passes -- to the private sector, affecting transport including taxis. The passes require at least a first dose of vaccine, proof of recovery from Covid or a recent negative test.
Australia’s Search for New Workers (1:30 p.m. HK)
Hundreds of overseas workers could be welcomed to Australia in the next 10 months under a new class of visa the government is creating to aid the post-pandemic recovery -- even as tens of thousands of its own citizens remain stranded overseas.
The visa will streamline entry requirements to allow the rapid relocation of workers critical to establishing a business in Australia.
South Africa Hampered by HIV Epidemic (12:21 p.m. HK)
The world’s biggest number of HIV cases is complicating South Africa’s efforts to fight the pandemic, raising the risk of more mutated versions emerging and spreading across the globe.
Many of the country’s 8.2 million HIV-infected people are immuno-compromised and scientists say they can harbor the coronavirus for longer, allowing it to mutate as it reproduces. A study of an HIV positive 36-year-old woman showed that Covid-19 stayed in her body for 216 days and mutated rapidly.
Ho Chi Minh City Plans Reopening (12:19 p.m. HK)
Vietnam’s commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City plans to gradually reopen in three phases beginning Oct. 1 if the outbreak is considered contained, the city’s media center reported on its website. Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen said plans call for the reopening of “eligible” factories in the suburban districts of Can Gio, Cu Chi and 7, home to several industrial parks and global suppliers, according to the post. The statement did not provide a clear timing.
Hanoi authorities will review the virus situation in the city after today, according to a post on the city government’s website.
India Finds More New Cases (12:15 p.m. HK)
India added 27,176 new cases, a 7% increase over the previous day, according to government data. The death toll increased by 284 to 443,497.
China’s Economy Weakens (10:49 a.m. HK)
China’s economy weakened further in August after the government imposed stringent measures to contain a widespread outbreak, curbing consumer spending and travel during the peak summer holiday break.
Retail sales growth slowed sharply to 2.5% from a year ago. Industrial output rose 5.3%.
Even before the delta variant outbreak from late July, consumers spent more cautiously, failing to fuel the economy back to pre-pandemic levels. Recent regulatory crackdowns in property and education services have also weighed on consumer sentiment.
New South Wales Sees Lockdown Lift (10:17 a.m. HK)
Australia’s most-populous state is on track to lift lockdown measures within weeks after first-dose adult vaccination rates reached 80%.
New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian praised the immunization effort and urged more people to come forward. Her government last week outlined a plan to lift stay-at-home orders for the fully vaccinated once 70% of those aged over 16 have received two shots. That number currently sits at 47.5% and the state is expected to see increased freedoms -- like the reopening of pubs, restaurants and gyms -- in mid-October. A night-time curfew for Sydney’s worst-affected areas will be lifted Wednesday, Berejiklian said.
Meantime Ballarat, a city of more than 100,000 people in Victoria, will go into a seven-day lockdown due to an increase in cases.
Singapore Sees Cases Surging (8:44 a.m. HK)
Singapore recorded a total of 837 new cases on Tuesday, including five imported infections, according to the Ministry of Health, more than doubling from a week before. The number of hospitalized patients reached 809, with 75 of them suffering serious illness that require oxygen supplementation, and nine in intensive care, the ministry said in a statement.
Other countries across Asia Pacific also reported more cases. South Korea added 2,080 more infections and said 67.3% of its population have had their first round of vaccinations. New Zealand announced 14 new cases in the community while Thailand reported 13,798 more infections.
