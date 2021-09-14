Vietnam’s commercial hub Ho Chi Minh City plans to gradually reopen in three phases beginning Oct. 1 if the outbreak is considered contained, the city’s media center reported on its website. Party Chief Nguyen Van Nen said plans call for the reopening of “eligible” factories in the suburban districts of Can Gio, Cu Chi and 7, home to several industrial parks and global suppliers, according to the post. The statement did not provide a clear timing.