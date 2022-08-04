Plastiq to Merge With Colonnade SPAC in $480 Million Deal

Payments provider Plastiq Inc. has agreed to go public via a merger with Joseph Sambuco’s blank-check firm.
Eliot Buchanan, Plastiq’s founder and chief executive officer, will continue to lead the company along with existing management.
“For too long, SMBs have been neglected from financial services,” Buchanan said in the statement. “As a public company, we plan to continue to invest in opportunities to scale the business with a growing product suite that enable us to provide SMB owners with access to sufficient, on-demand cash flow.”
Colonnade Acquisition Corp. II listed in March 2021. The special purpose acquisition company is led by Sambuco, a former Lazard Ltd. real estate specialist who went on to found Colonnade Properties.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2022 Bloomberg L.P.