• Wage Shift: Restaurants can’t continue to ask workers to accept low pay “and expect them to stay with us for years and years. It’s not going to happen. It’s not fair and it’s not feasible,” said Cheetie Kumar, a restaurant owner and chef in Raleigh, North Carolina. Loren Nalewanski, a Marriott International Inc. vice president, said hotels have had to raise wage rates dramatically. “Many people thought that once the subsidies and unemployment disappeared we were going to have this plethora of applicants, the applicant flow would dramatically improve and that’s simply not the case,” he said.