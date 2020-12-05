His comments come after Singapore on Friday awarded two digital full-bank licenses. A Grab Holdings Inc.-Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. venture and gaming-to-online shopping giant Sea Ltd. were each awarded a license to provide retail banking, beating a Razer-led group and other applicants.
Razer is based in Singapore and San Francisco, with shares listed in Hong Kong.
Related story: Grab, Razer Among Firms Eyeing Malaysia Digital Bank License
The Monetary Authority of Singapore also awarded two digital wholesale-bank licenses to Jack Ma’s Ant Group Co. and a group that includes Greenland Financial Holdings and Linklogis Hong Kong. The category allows virtual lenders to target small and medium-sized businesses and other non-core segments.
For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.