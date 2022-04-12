Recession Risks, Small-Business Blues, Pricey Breakfast: Eco Day

Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast. Welcome to Tuesday, Americas. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day: Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight • The global economy is set for a step back by the end of the year, and recession risks are elevated against the backdrop of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Covid-19 shutdowns in China, according to the Peterson Institute for International Economics

• Sentiment among U.S. small businesses slid for a third month in March to one of the lowest levels of the pandemic as soaring cost pressures induced the worst economic outlook on record

• President Joe Biden plans to allow expanded sales of higher-ethanol gasoline in an effort to lower fuel prices

• The relentless selloff in Treasuries continued Tuesday, threatening to mark a resolute end to the four-decade bull run in bonds, at least according to one key metric

Advertisement

• Senator Pat Toomey, the top Republican on the Banking Committee said Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari’s advocacy shows need to overhaul or eliminate the Fed’s regional banks

• Breakfast is getting more expensive with prices for the staple grain oats jumping to an all-time high amid persistent dry weather in the Canadian Prairies

• Brazil central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said he was surprised by recent inflation data and that policy makers are analyzing the figures, prompting investors to raise bets for more interest-rate hikes

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article