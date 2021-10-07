“For most small employers, labor costs are the largest operating outlay, and owners will be compelled to pass those costs on to their customers by raising prices,” Bill Dunkelberg, NFIB’s chief economist, said in a statement.
A record 30% of small firms also said they are planning to raise worker pay in the next three months.
Companies continue to struggle to find workers with the necessary skills. Of the firms hiring or trying to hire, 92% indicated there were few or no qualified applicants for open positions, NFIB said. Eight in 10 construction firms reported few or no qualified applicants.
More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.